Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Beat Dabang Delhi | Check Out Today’s Schedule & Points Table

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious over Dabang Delhi in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League by 43-38 in front of the cheering crowd at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat both secured 13 points while Fazel Atrachali’s incredible defending ensured the home team beat Delhi.
On a DO-OR-DIE raid (a raid after two consecutive empty raids), Mohit Goyat’s SUPER RAID touched out Krishan, Anil Kumar, and Vijay Kumar, which put the Paltans in the lead. That single raid was crucial and set the tone for Paltans. The first ALL OUT came in the first five minutes, and Pune led with 10-3.
