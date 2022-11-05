Pro Kabaddi League Franchise 2022 | PKL Team Owners & Their Companies- All you need to know 

- Advertisement -

Pro Kabaddi League has been one of the most successful franchise sports leagues in India. It has been based on the format of the Indian Premier League, but PKL does have its own identity and separate fan following. PKL was initially an 8-team league, however, in 2017, i.e. season 5, the league expanded to 12 teams.

Well, kabaddi has always been a favorite sport to Indians, particularly for the people of tier 2, and tier 3 cities and obviously for people living in small villages. To be honest, even thinking of giving kabaddi such a huge platform was a task of courage, as kabaddi didn’t have any fame and glamor attached to it. But organizers took a calculated risk, worked hard towards the goal, and now it has been paying them back fantastically. This article will tell you all you need to know about PKL franchises and their owners.

List of Pro Kabaddi League Franchises & Owners

Teams Owners Company Bengal Warriors Kishore Biyani Future Group Bengaluru Bulls Uday Sinh Wala Kosmik Global Media Dabang Delhi KC Radha Kapoor DO IT Sports Management India Pvt. Ltd Gujarat Fortune Giants Gautam Adani Adani Wilmar Ltd Haryana Steelers Parth Jindal Jindal South West (JSW) Group Jaipur Pink Panthers Abhishek Bachchan GS Worldwide Entertainment Patna Pirates Rajesh Shah Mukund Enterprises Puneri Paltan Suresh Kotak and Family Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Thalaivas Nimmagadda Prasad, Sachin Tendulkar, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind Magnum Sports Private Limited Telugu Titans Srinivas Sreeramaneni, Goutham Reddy Nedurmalli, Mahesh Kolli Veera Sports U Mumba Ronnie Screwvala Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd UP Yoddha Kiran Kumar Grandhi GMR Group

Pro Kabaddi League Franchise: Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors is a Kolkata-based franchise owned by Future Group and promoted by Kishore Biyani. Future Group is an Indian conglomerate, founded by Kishore Biyani. The future Group occupies the major part of the Indian retail and fashion sectors. Big Bazar is one of the ventures of Future Group.

Bengal Warriors won the PKL season 7. Other than that particular season, the team has had pretty average performances.

Pro Kabaddi League Franchise: Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls, as the name suggests, is the team or franchise based in Bengaluru and has been owned by Kosmik Global Media. Uday Sinh Wala is the CEO of Kosmik Global Media. Uday Sinh Wala has experience in Advertising and Marketing Sports Management and Broadcasting.

They won PKL in season 6 and were the runners-up in 2nd season. Bengaluru Bulls has been one of the most followed and celebrated franchises in the PKL.

Pro Kabaddi League Franchise: Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC is a PKL franchise based in New Delhi and is owned by Radha Kapoor. The franchise is a venture of DO IT Sports Management India Pvt. Ltd, founded by Mrs. Radha Kapoor Khanna. Radha Kapoor is the only female owner of the PKL franchises.

DO IT Sports Management (India) Pvt Ltd is a part of DO-IT Creations Group which aims to promote and support sports, athletes, sports facilities, and sports events across India.

They won the PKL title in season 8. Till season 5, they had poor results, however, since season 6, the team has found its mojo and they have been delivering results quite consistently.

Pro Kabaddi League Franchise: Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants is an Ahmedabad-based franchise owned by Adani Wilmar Ltd. Adani Wilmar is a part of Adani Group. It is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Limited. Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), is one of the largest and fastest-growing packaged food FMCG companies in India.

Gujarat Giants were included in PKL when the league was expanded in 2017. Despite being a new team, they are known for their consistent performances. They reached the final in both of their attempts in 2017 and 2018, finishing runner-up on both occasions to the Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls respectively.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers is a Pro Kabaddi League franchise based in Panchkula, Haryana. The team is owned by JSW Sports, part of the Jindal South West (JSW) Group. The owner of the team is Parth Jindal.

JSW Sports has been contributing to the well-being of sports, be it Olympic sports or any well-known cricket franchise. JSW Sports also has its grassroots programs running all over the country.

This is also a franchise that was included in PKL after its expansion. Steelers, till season 8 have had blow hot and cold kind of performance, in which they managed to enter playoffs on two occasions but couldn’t go beyond playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers is owned by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. Even the great Amitabh Bachchan has been actively supporting his son’s team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur Pink Panthers are exclusively managed by GS Entertainment Worldwide. GS Worldwide Entertainment, a leading name in the Indian entertainment industry, started business in 1995 as an event management and film production company.

Jaipur was the inaugural champion of PKL in 2014. They came 2nd in the final of season 4. Other than these two seasons, the team hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is a Patna-based franchise owned by Rajesh Shah. Rajesh Shah is the chairman of Mukund Enterprises and many other steel and machinery firms. Mukund Enterprises is the leading Indian manufacturer of alloy, stainless steel, and heavy industrial equipment.

Patna Pirates is the most successful franchise in PKL history. They have won the title 3 times and that too on consecutive occasions. Last season they lost the final allowing Dabang Delhi to win their first title.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan is a Pro Kabaddi League franchise based in Pune, i.e. Oxford of the East. Puneri Paltan plays their home games at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. This franchise is owned by Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd and Kailash Kandpal is the CEO of Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.

The firm looks forward to creating awareness around Kabaddi’s rich heritage in the country thereby promoting the sport pan India.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas is a PKL team based in Tamil Nadu. This Pro Kabaddi League franchise is owned by the consortium called Magnum Sports Private Limited, the parent company of Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC. The team is owned by Nimmagadda Prasad, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Actors Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Allu Aravind under IQuest Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. & Blasters Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Thalaivas has had a very poor run since its inception in PKL.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans is a Kabaddi team based in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. Telugu Titans is a franchise of Veera Sports owned by Mr. Srinivas Sreeramaneni of Vaya Group, NED Group, and Mr. Mahesh Kolli of Greenko Group.

Titans played well during the initial few seasons, however, their performances have dropped a bit since the last couple of seasons.

U Mumba

U Mumba is perhaps the most followed franchise amongst the Pro Kabaddi League teams. It is a Mumbai-based team owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd by Ronnie Screwvala. Popular ventures like UTV Motion Pictures, The Swades Foundation, UpGrad, USports, and RSVP Movies are all been founded by Ronnie Screwvala.

U Mumba is one of the most consistent teams in PKL history. They won PKL season 2 in 2015.

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas is a kabaddi franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The team is owned by GMR Group. GMR Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate. GMR Group owns, develops, operates, and manages airports, major energy utilities, highways, and urban infrastructure facilities. Kiran Kumar Grandhi is the owner of the UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas has always had some fabulous performances, however, each season, they miss the final touch which could help them to win the title.

