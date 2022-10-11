Pro Kabaddi League: Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC Defeated Gujarat Giants by 53-33

- Advertisement -

Gujarat Giants gave their all but went down 33-53 against defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in Match 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Raider Rakesh was the best player for Gujarat with 15 points in the match. Delhi and Gujarat started patiently, and neither was able to attain a big lead. While Rakesh was playing tremendously for the Giants, captain Naveen Kumar was looking to drive his side on. The defenders were playing with the most supremacy as the raiders found it tough to pick up the points.

-- Advertisement --

Naveen secured a few quick points for Delhi in the second part of the first half. By the end of the first half, Rakesh completed his Super 10 for the Giants, while Naveen and Manjeet were putting in major efforts for Delhi, who led 21-17 at the break.

The Giants tried to make a comeback in the second half, however, Manjeet and the team, helped Delhi to extend their lead further.

-- Advertisement --

Manjeet, Krishan, Ashu Malik, and Vishal helped Naveen brilliantly, and defending champions Delhi were on fire and the Giants tried their best to minimize the gap but eventually, Dabang Delhi KC emerged victorious with flying colors.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Points Table

While the #Mumboys registered their first points in a 𝗱𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗸 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻, the defending champs continued their 𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗶 🔥 Here's the points table so far!#vivoProKabaddi #MUMvUP #DELvGG pic.twitter.com/mRI41hqjSG — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 10, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Today’s Schedule

Sitaaro ke mehfil mein jhoomega yeh Panga 🤩 Which star will shine the brightest on the mat in Bengaluru ? 🧐#vivoProKabaddi #PATvTT #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/sXG1IDulEM — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2022

-- Advertisement --

An intense match-up is on the cards as the Steelers go up against the Thalaivas 🔥👊 Who will 🆆🅸🅽 this tussle❓#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvCHE pic.twitter.com/nKBMv8RB9X — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2022

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport