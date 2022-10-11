Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeSportsKabaddiPro Kabaddi League: Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC Defeated Gujarat Giants by...

Pro Kabaddi League: Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC Defeated Gujarat Giants by 53-33

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Pro Kabaddi League 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Free Press Journal
- Advertisement -

Gujarat Giants gave their all but went down 33-53 against defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in Match 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Raider Rakesh was the best player for Gujarat with 15 points in the match. Delhi and Gujarat started patiently, and neither was able to attain a big lead. While Rakesh was playing tremendously for the Giants, captain Naveen Kumar was looking to drive his side on. The defenders were playing with the most supremacy as the raiders found it tough to pick up the points.

-- Advertisement --

Naveen secured a few quick points for Delhi in the second part of the first half. By the end of the first half, Rakesh completed his Super 10 for the Giants, while Naveen and Manjeet were putting in major efforts for Delhi, who led 21-17 at the break.

The Giants tried to make a comeback in the second half, however, Manjeet and the team, helped Delhi to extend their lead further.

-- Advertisement --

Manjeet, Krishan, Ashu Malik, and Vishal helped Naveen brilliantly, and defending champions Delhi were on fire and the Giants tried their best to minimize the gap but eventually, Dabang Delhi KC emerged victorious with flying colors.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Points Table

-- Advertisement --

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Today’s Schedule

-- Advertisement --

best cricket betting apps in India - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Apps In India

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleDipa Karmakar and Her Coach eye for a comeback in Asian Games

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Best Boxing Shoes - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Boxing shoes to “Float like a butterfly and...

Sports 2.0

Sports in India: Challenges & Problems faced by Indian Sports Fraternity

Sports
best basketball academy in India- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Basketball Academy In India | Join These Academies...

Sports 2.0

Best Sports Shoes for Men in India | Buy the Top...

Sports 2.0