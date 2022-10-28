Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

PKL Season 9 is up and running. Amid the ICC T20 World Cup, high-voltage UCL football, and Indian Super League, PKL has been faring great. Despite the above-mentioned tournaments, people are still supporting their favorite Pro Kabaddi League teams with passion and enthusiasm. Well, that sums up how successful the PKL as a tournament is.

This article will tell you all you need to know about the squads of each team playing in this wonderful league.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams

S.N Teams 1 Bengal Warriors 2 Bengaluru Bulls 3 Dabang Delhi K.C 4 Gujarat Giants 5 Haryana Steelers 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 Patna Pirates 8 Puneri Paltan 9 Tamil Thalaivas 10 Telugu Titans 11 U Mumba 12 UP Yoddhas

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors are a Kolkata-based franchise that plays their home games at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. They lifted the PKL trophy for the first time in 2019, which was the 7th season of PKL. This victory was a surprise for many as Bengal Warriors have had average performances for all the previous seasons. They finished at number 9 in the next season. Bengal Warriors is one of the best Pro Kabaddi League teams.

Player Name Position Shrikant Jadhav Raiders Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi Raiders Maninder Singh Raiders R Guhan Raiders Suyog Baban Gaikar Raiders Parshant Kumar Raiders Akash Pikalmunde Raiders Girish Ernak Defenders Amit Sheoran Defenders Parveen Satpal Defenders Shubham Shinde Defenders Soleiman Pahlevani Defenders Surender Nada Defenders Sakthivel R Defenders Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje Defenders Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounders Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre All-Rounders Rohit All-Rounders Ashish Kumar (Sangwan) All-Rounders Balaji D All-Rounders Vinod Kumar All-Rounders Manoj Gowda K. All-Rounders

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls has always been one of the fan-favorite pro kabaddi league teams and has glamor attached to them. This Bangalore-based team is one of the most consistent teams in the PKL who were the champions of season 6 and runners-up of season 2.

Player Name Position Vikash Kandola Raiders Harmanjit Singh Raiders Nageshor Tharu Raiders Lal Mohar Yadav Raiders Neeraj Narwal Raiders More G B Raiders Bharat Raiders Saurabh Nandal Defenders Mahender Singh Defenders Aman Defenders Rajnesh Defenders Yash Hooda Defenders Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defenders Vinod Lachmayya Naik Defenders Rohit Kumar Defenders Rahul Khatik All-Rounders Sachin Narwal All-Rounders

Dabang Delhi K.C

Dabang Delhi K.C had always been in the middle of the table. However, things changed since they finished season 6 in 3rd position and since then there has been no looking back. Dabang Delhi moved one step ahead in season 7 and finished in 2nd place. Well, to the fans’ delight, the team again moved one step further and became the crowned champions of season 8. This rise of Dabang Delhi has obviously uplifted the expectation from the fans for season 9.

Player Name Position Naveen Kumar Raiders Suraj Panwar Raiders Ashish Narwal Raiders Manjeet Raiders Ashu Malik Raiders Sandeep Kumar (Dhull) Defenders Vishal Defenders Aakash Defenders Amit Hooda Defenders Anil Kumar Defenders Md. Liton Ali Defenders Ravi Kumar Defenders Krishan Defenders Dipak Defenders Vijay Defenders Vinay Kumar Defenders Monu Defenders Vijay All-Rounders Reza Katoulinezhad All-Rounders Tejas Maruti Patil All-Rounders

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants were not part of PKL from season 1. They got included in season 5 when PKL was expanded. In the very first season, the Gujarat Giants had a brilliant run to the final, however, they got beaten by veteran Patna Pirates in the final. In the next season, they again were kept away from the trophy by Bengaluru Bulls. This tells you that they are one of the most consistent teams in the PKL since their inception and will look to get rid of the demons of the Final in season 9.

Player Name Position Chandran Ranjit Raiders Pardeep Kumar Raiders Rakesh Raiders Dong Geon Lee Raiders Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raiders Purna Singh Raiders Sawin Raiders Gaurav Chhikara Raiders Parteek Dhaiya Raiders Sohit Raiders Sonu Raiders Sonu Singh Raiders Baldev Singh Defenders Kapil Defenders Manuj Defenders Ujjval Singh Defenders Sourav Gulia Defenders Vinod Kumar Defenders YoungChang Ko Defenders Rinku Narwal Defenders Sandeep Kandola Defenders Arkam Shaikh All-Rounders Shankar Bhimraj Gadai All-Rounders Rohan Singh All-Rounders

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers played their first PKL season in 2017 where they finished at number 3 in Zone A. The team has always given blow hot blow cold performances. Last season, the Steelers finished at number 7 with just 18 points in the bank. It is high time for them to give better performances and win the heart of fans who have been cheering for the team season in and season out

Player Name Position Manjeet Raiders Vinay Raiders Rakesh Narwal Raiders Meetu Raiders Sushil Raiders K. Prapanjan Raiders Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli Raiders Manish Gulia Raiders Lovepreet Singh Raiders Joginder Singh Narwal Defenders Jaideep Defenders Naveen Defenders Sunny Defenders Monu Defenders Harsh Defenders Ankit Defenders Amirhossein Bastami Defenders Mohit Defenders Nitin Rawal All-Rounders

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the most celebrated teams in the history of PKL. They won the inaugural season of PKL beating mighty U Mumba. However, since then they haven’t lived up to the expectations set by their performances in the first season. The only exception is their run to the Final in season 4. Patna Pirates won that particular season, leaving Jaipur Pink Panthers with the runner-up trophy.

Player Name Position Ajith V Kumar Raiders Arjun Deshwal Raiders Devank Raiders Rahul Chaudhari Raiders Nitin Panwar Raiders Navneet Raiders Bhavani Rajput Raiders Sunil Kumar Defenders Abhishek KS Defenders Ashish Defenders Ankush Defenders Sahul Kumar Defenders Deepak Defenders Woosan KO Defenders Lucky Sharma Defenders Reza Mirbagheri Defenders Nitin Chandel Defenders Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade All-Rounder

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lifted the PKL trophy 3 times and won the runner-up medal in season 8. Fascinatingly, the pirates have won their titles one after the another, i.e. in season 3, season 4, and season 5.

Player Name Position Sachin Raiders Sushil Gulia Raiders Vishwas S Raiders Anand Surendra Tomar Raiders Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Raiders Anuj Kumar Raiders Monu Raiders Rohit Raiders Neeraj Kumar Defenders Sunil Defenders Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Defenders Naveen Sharma Defenders Manish Defenders Shivam Chaudhari Defenders Rohit Gulia All-Rounders Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-Rounders Sajin Chandrasekar All-Rounders Abdul Insamam S All-Rounders Daniel Omondi Odhiambo All-Rounders Sagar Kumar All-Rounders

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan is the Pune-based PKL team who has its home ground as Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Despite being the founder member, Puneri Paltan has an overall win percentage of 41.77% which is 3rd from the bottom of the list. Inconsistency has been the major reason that has hampered Pune’s success throughout the Pro Kabaddi League.

Player Name Position Aslam Mustafa Inamdar Raiders Mohit Goyat Raiders Aditya Tushar Shinde Raiders Akash Santosh Shinde Raiders Pankaj Mohite Raiders Shubham Nitin Shelke Raiders Fazel Atrachali Defenders Sombir Defenders Badal Taqdir Singh Defenders Abinesh Nadarajan Defenders Sanket Sawant Defenders Alankar Kaluram Patil Defenders Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Defenders Rakesh Bhalle Ram Defenders D Mahindraprasad Defenders Harsh Mahesh Lad Defenders Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-Rounders Govind Gurjar All-Rounders

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas entered PKL when PKL had its expansion. Sadly, this Tamil Nadu-based team is known for their poor performances season in and season out. They have the least win percentage amongst all PKL teams. The team plays its home games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai).

Player Name Position Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat) Raiders Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raiders Jatin Raiders Himanshu Raiders Himanshu Raiders Narender Raiders Sagar Defenders Ankit Defenders M. Abishek Defenders Ashish Defenders Md. Arif Rabbani Defenders Himanshu Defenders Mohit Defenders Sahil Defenders Arpit Saroha Defenders Visvanath V. All-Rounders Thanushan Laxmamoha All-Rounders K. Abhimanyu All-Rounders

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans do have a similar story as that Puneri Paltan. Both are one of the founding teams, but they see themselves at the bottom of the table when it comes to the overall win %. Telugu Titans have a win percentage of 34.19% which makes them occupy the second last position.

Player Name Position Abhishek Singh Raiders Monu Goyat Raiders Siddharth Sirish Desai Raiders Rajnish Raiders Ankit Beniwal Raiders Vinay Raiders Aman Kadian Raiders Surjeet Singh Defenders Parvesh Bhainswal Defenders Vishal Bhardwaj Defenders Adarsh T Defenders Ravinder Pahal Defenders Vijay Kumar Defenders Nitin Defenders Mohit Defenders Mohit Pahal Defenders Muhammed Shihas S Defenders Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari All-Rounders K. Hanumanthu All-Rounders Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-Rounders Ravinder All-Rounders

U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League team- U Mumba has always been one of the teams with the most fan following. Well, the ‘Mumbai’ factor does play an important role in gaining fans’ support, especially for the people of Maharashtra. This Mumbai-based team is one of the consistent teams in the PKL. They won their maiden title in the 2nd season, however, since then they have been deprived of the same.

Player Name Position Ashish Raiders Guman Singh Raiders Jai Bhagwan Raiders Heidarali Ekrami Raiders Ankush Raiders Kamlesh Raiders Shivam Raiders Pranay Vinay Rane Raiders Sachin Raiders Rupesh Raiders Surinder Singh Defenders Rinku Defenders Shivansh Thakur Defenders Rahul Defenders Prince Defenders Kiran Laxman Magar Defenders Harendra Kumar Defenders Satywan Defenders Mohit Defenders Gholamabbas Korouki All-Rounder

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas came into existence when PKL was expanded in 2017. The Yoddhas play their home matches at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow. The team made it to the playoffs in every season since its inception in 2017. The team has always had the potential to lift the trophy, unfortunately, they haven’t been able to do so.

Player Name Position Pardeep Narwal Raiders Nitin Tomar Raiders Rathan K Raiders James Namaba Kamweti Raiders Gulveer Singh Raiders Surender Gill Raiders Anil Kumar Raiders Durgesh Kumar Raiders Aman Raiders Rohit Tomar Raiders Mahipal Raiders Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defenders Babu Murugasan Defenders Jaideep Defenders Sumit Defenders Nitesh Kumar Defenders Ashu Singh Defenders Shubham Kumar Defenders Gurdeep All-Rounders Nehal Desai All-Rounders Nitin Panwar All-Rounders

