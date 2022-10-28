Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeSportsKabaddiPro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You...

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You Need to Know

-- Advertisement --
By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Updated:
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn Exclusive
- Advertisement -

PKL Season 9 is up and running. Amid the ICC T20 World Cup, high-voltage UCL football, and Indian Super League, PKL has been faring great. Despite the above-mentioned tournaments, people are still supporting their favorite Pro Kabaddi League teams with passion and enthusiasm. Well, that sums up how successful the PKL as a tournament is.

This article will tell you all you need to know about the squads of each team playing in this wonderful league.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams

S.NTeams
1Bengal Warriors
2Bengaluru Bulls
3Dabang Delhi K.C
4Gujarat Giants
5Haryana Steelers
6Jaipur Pink Panthers
7Patna Pirates
8Puneri Paltan
9Tamil Thalaivas
10Telugu Titans
11U Mumba
12UP Yoddhas

Bengal Warriors

-- Advertisement --

Bengal Warriors are a Kolkata-based franchise that plays their home games at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. They lifted the PKL trophy for the first time in 2019, which was the 7th season of PKL. This victory was a surprise for many as Bengal Warriors have had average performances for all the previous seasons. They finished at number 9 in the next season. Bengal Warriors is one of the best Pro Kabaddi League teams.

Player NamePosition
Shrikant JadhavRaiders
Aslam Saja Mohamed ThambiRaiders
Maninder SinghRaiders
R GuhanRaiders
Suyog Baban GaikarRaiders
Parshant KumarRaiders
Akash PikalmundeRaiders
Girish ErnakDefenders
Amit SheoranDefenders
Parveen SatpalDefenders
Shubham ShindeDefenders
Soleiman PahlevaniDefenders
Surender NadaDefenders
Sakthivel RDefenders
Vaibhav Bhausaheb GarjeDefenders
Deepak Niwas HoodaAll-Rounders
Ajinkya Rohidas KapreAll-Rounders
RohitAll-Rounders
Ashish Kumar (Sangwan)All-Rounders
Balaji DAll-Rounders
Vinod KumarAll-Rounders
Manoj Gowda K.All-Rounders

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls has always been one of the fan-favorite pro kabaddi league teams and has glamor attached to them. This Bangalore-based team is one of the most consistent teams in the PKL who were the champions of season 6 and runners-up of season 2.

Player NamePosition
Vikash KandolaRaiders
Harmanjit SinghRaiders
Nageshor TharuRaiders
Lal Mohar YadavRaiders
Neeraj NarwalRaiders
More G BRaiders
BharatRaiders
Saurabh NandalDefenders
Mahender SinghDefenders
AmanDefenders
RajneshDefenders
Yash HoodaDefenders
Mayur Jagannath KadamDefenders
Vinod Lachmayya NaikDefenders
Rohit KumarDefenders
Rahul KhatikAll-Rounders
Sachin NarwalAll-Rounders

Dabang Delhi K.C

-- Advertisement --

Dabang Delhi K.C had always been in the middle of the table. However, things changed since they finished season 6 in 3rd position and since then there has been no looking back. Dabang Delhi moved one step ahead in season 7 and finished in 2nd place. Well, to the fans’ delight, the team again moved one step further and became the crowned champions of season 8. This rise of Dabang Delhi has obviously uplifted the expectation from the fans for season 9. 

Player NamePosition
Naveen KumarRaiders
Suraj PanwarRaiders
Ashish NarwalRaiders
ManjeetRaiders
Ashu MalikRaiders
Sandeep Kumar (Dhull)Defenders
VishalDefenders
AakashDefenders
Amit HoodaDefenders
Anil KumarDefenders
Md. Liton AliDefenders
Ravi KumarDefenders
KrishanDefenders
DipakDefenders
VijayDefenders
Vinay KumarDefenders
MonuDefenders
VijayAll-Rounders
Reza KatoulinezhadAll-Rounders
Tejas Maruti PatilAll-Rounders

Kabaddi Shoes- KreedOnRead More | Top 8 Best Kabaddi Shoes | Pick The Best One For Yourself

Gujarat Giants

-- Advertisement --

Gujarat Giants were not part of PKL from season 1. They got included in season 5 when PKL was expanded. In the very first season, the Gujarat Giants had a brilliant run to the final, however, they got beaten by veteran Patna Pirates in the final. In the next season, they again were kept away from the trophy by Bengaluru Bulls. This tells you that they are one of the most consistent teams in the PKL since their inception and will look to get rid of the demons of the Final in season 9. 

Player NamePosition
Chandran RanjitRaiders
Pardeep KumarRaiders
RakeshRaiders
Dong Geon LeeRaiders
Mahendra Ganesh RajputRaiders
Purna SinghRaiders
SawinRaiders
Gaurav ChhikaraRaiders
Parteek DhaiyaRaiders
SohitRaiders
SonuRaiders
Sonu SinghRaiders
Baldev SinghDefenders
KapilDefenders
ManujDefenders
Ujjval SinghDefenders
Sourav GuliaDefenders
Vinod KumarDefenders
YoungChang KoDefenders
Rinku NarwalDefenders
Sandeep KandolaDefenders
Arkam ShaikhAll-Rounders
Shankar Bhimraj GadaiAll-Rounders
Rohan SinghAll-Rounders

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers played their first PKL season in 2017 where they finished at number 3 in Zone A. The team has always given blow hot blow cold performances. Last season, the Steelers finished at number 7 with just 18 points in the bank. It is high time for them to give better performances and win the heart of fans who have been cheering for the team season in and season out

Player NamePosition
ManjeetRaiders
VinayRaiders
Rakesh NarwalRaiders
MeetuRaiders
SushilRaiders
K. PrapanjanRaiders
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou MahalliRaiders
Manish GuliaRaiders
Lovepreet SinghRaiders
Joginder Singh NarwalDefenders
JaideepDefenders
NaveenDefenders
SunnyDefenders
MonuDefenders
HarshDefenders
AnkitDefenders
Amirhossein BastamiDefenders
MohitDefenders
Nitin RawalAll-Rounders

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the most celebrated teams in the history of PKL. They won the inaugural season of PKL beating mighty U Mumba. However, since then they haven’t lived up to the expectations set by their performances in the first season. The only exception is their run to the Final in season 4. Patna Pirates won that particular season, leaving Jaipur Pink Panthers with the runner-up trophy.

-- Advertisement --
Player NamePosition
Ajith V KumarRaiders
Arjun DeshwalRaiders
DevankRaiders
Rahul ChaudhariRaiders
Nitin PanwarRaiders
NavneetRaiders
Bhavani RajputRaiders
Sunil KumarDefenders
Abhishek KSDefenders
AshishDefenders
AnkushDefenders
Sahul KumarDefenders
DeepakDefenders
Woosan KODefenders
Lucky SharmaDefenders
Reza MirbagheriDefenders
Nitin ChandelDefenders
Rahul Gorakh DhanawadeAll-Rounder

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lifted the PKL trophy 3 times and won the runner-up medal in season 8. Fascinatingly, the pirates have won their titles one after the another, i.e. in season 3, season 4, and season 5.

Player NamePosition
SachinRaiders
Sushil GuliaRaiders
Vishwas SRaiders
Anand Surendra TomarRaiders
Ranjit Venkatramana NaikRaiders
Anuj KumarRaiders
MonuRaiders
RohitRaiders
Neeraj KumarDefenders
SunilDefenders
Thiyagarajan YuvarajDefenders
Naveen SharmaDefenders
ManishDefenders
Shivam ChaudhariDefenders
Rohit GuliaAll-Rounders
Mohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehAll-Rounders
Sajin ChandrasekarAll-Rounders
Abdul Insamam SAll-Rounders
Daniel Omondi OdhiamboAll-Rounders
Sagar KumarAll-Rounders

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan is the Pune-based PKL team who has its home ground as Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Despite being the founder member, Puneri Paltan has an overall win percentage of 41.77% which is 3rd from the bottom of the list. Inconsistency has been the major reason that has hampered Pune’s success throughout the Pro Kabaddi League.

Player NamePosition
Aslam Mustafa InamdarRaiders
Mohit GoyatRaiders
Aditya Tushar ShindeRaiders
Akash Santosh ShindeRaiders
Pankaj MohiteRaiders
Shubham Nitin ShelkeRaiders
Fazel AtrachaliDefenders
SombirDefenders
Badal Taqdir SinghDefenders
Abinesh NadarajanDefenders
Sanket SawantDefenders
Alankar Kaluram PatilDefenders
Balasaheb Shahaji JadhavDefenders
Rakesh Bhalle RamDefenders
D MahindraprasadDefenders
Harsh Mahesh LadDefenders
Mohammad Esmaeil NabibakhshAll-Rounders
Govind GurjarAll-Rounders

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas entered PKL when PKL had its expansion. Sadly, this Tamil Nadu-based team is known for their poor performances season in and season out. They have the least win percentage amongst all PKL teams. The team plays its home games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai).

Player NamePosition
Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat)Raiders
Ajinkya Ashok PawarRaiders
JatinRaiders
HimanshuRaiders
HimanshuRaiders
NarenderRaiders
SagarDefenders
AnkitDefenders
M. AbishekDefenders
AshishDefenders
Md. Arif RabbaniDefenders
HimanshuDefenders
MohitDefenders
SahilDefenders
Arpit SarohaDefenders
Visvanath V.All-Rounders
Thanushan LaxmamohaAll-Rounders
K. AbhimanyuAll-Rounders

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans do have a similar story as that Puneri Paltan. Both are one of the founding teams, but they see themselves at the bottom of the table when it comes to the overall win %. Telugu Titans have a win percentage of 34.19% which makes them occupy the second last position.

Player NamePosition
Abhishek SinghRaiders
Monu GoyatRaiders
Siddharth Sirish DesaiRaiders
RajnishRaiders
Ankit BeniwalRaiders
VinayRaiders
Aman KadianRaiders
Surjeet SinghDefenders
Parvesh BhainswalDefenders
Vishal BhardwajDefenders
Adarsh TDefenders
Ravinder PahalDefenders
Vijay KumarDefenders
NitinDefenders
MohitDefenders
Mohit PahalDefenders
Muhammed Shihas SDefenders
Mohsen Maghsoudlou JafariAll-Rounders
K. HanumanthuAll-Rounders
Hamid Mirzaei NaderAll-Rounders
RavinderAll-Rounders

Ajay Thakur KreedOnRead More | Kabaddi Rules to master your playing skills

U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League team- U Mumba has always been one of the teams with the most fan following. Well, the ‘Mumbai’ factor does play an important role in gaining fans’ support, especially for the people of Maharashtra. This Mumbai-based team is one of the consistent teams in the PKL. They won their maiden title in the 2nd season, however, since then they have been deprived of the same.

Player NamePosition
AshishRaiders
Guman SinghRaiders
Jai BhagwanRaiders
Heidarali EkramiRaiders
AnkushRaiders
KamleshRaiders
ShivamRaiders
Pranay Vinay RaneRaiders
SachinRaiders
RupeshRaiders
Surinder SinghDefenders
RinkuDefenders
Shivansh ThakurDefenders
RahulDefenders
PrinceDefenders
Kiran Laxman MagarDefenders
Harendra KumarDefenders
SatywanDefenders
MohitDefenders
Gholamabbas KoroukiAll-Rounder

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas came into existence when PKL was expanded in 2017. The Yoddhas play their home matches at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow. The team made it to the playoffs in every season since its inception in 2017. The team has always had the potential to lift the trophy, unfortunately, they haven’t been able to do so.

Player NamePosition
Pardeep NarwalRaiders
Nitin TomarRaiders
Rathan KRaiders
James Namaba KamwetiRaiders
Gulveer SinghRaiders
Surender GillRaiders
Anil KumarRaiders
Durgesh KumarRaiders
AmanRaiders
Rohit TomarRaiders
MahipalRaiders
Abozar Mohajer MighaniDefenders
Babu MurugasanDefenders
JaideepDefenders
SumitDefenders
Nitesh KumarDefenders
Ashu SinghDefenders
Shubham KumarDefenders
GurdeepAll-Rounders
Nehal DesaiAll-Rounders
Nitin PanwarAll-Rounders

Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League- KreedOnRead More | Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh’s love for Test cricket has no limits. He indulges himself in listening to experts talking about Test cricket. Saurabh absolutely loves the way Aussies play the game. He is quite new to football, but football fever has taken complete control of him. He is an ardent Bayern Munich fan. Saurabh loves to write about sports. Other than sports, he is a voracious reader, a fitness freak, loves physics, loves to stay away from social media, and a Mechanical Engineer too!
Previous article“Laao bhaiya do”: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious statement goes viral | #SuryakumarYadav #T20WC- KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
weightlifting shoes- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Weightlifting Shoes | Enhance Your Stability While Lifting...

Sports 2.0
4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship- KreedOn

Medals Alert! Indian Team shines at 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship

News
sports jobs and opportunities in India

20 Best Sports Jobs In India [Industry Recommended 2020]

Sports 2.0
indian open boxing championship kreedon|indian open boxing championship|indian open boxing championship

New Delhi to host the first ever Indian Open Boxing Championship

Boxing