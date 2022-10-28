Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You Need to Know

PKL Season 9 is up and running. Amid the ICC T20 World Cup, high-voltage UCL football, and Indian Super League, PKL has been faring great. Despite the above-mentioned tournaments, people are still supporting their favorite Pro Kabaddi League teams with passion and enthusiasm. Well, that sums up how successful the PKL as a tournament is.
This article will tell you all you need to know about the squads of each team playing in this wonderful league.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams
|S.N
|Teams
|1
|Bengal Warriors
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|Patna Pirates
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|Telugu Titans
|11
|U Mumba
|12
|UP Yoddhas
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors are a Kolkata-based franchise that plays their home games at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. They lifted the PKL trophy for the first time in 2019, which was the 7th season of PKL. This victory was a surprise for many as Bengal Warriors have had average performances for all the previous seasons. They finished at number 9 in the next season. Bengal Warriors is one of the best Pro Kabaddi League teams.
|Player Name
|Position
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Raiders
|Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi
|Raiders
|Maninder Singh
|Raiders
|R Guhan
|Raiders
|Suyog Baban Gaikar
|Raiders
|Parshant Kumar
|Raiders
|Akash Pikalmunde
|Raiders
|Girish Ernak
|Defenders
|Amit Sheoran
|Defenders
|Parveen Satpal
|Defenders
|Shubham Shinde
|Defenders
|Soleiman Pahlevani
|Defenders
|Surender Nada
|Defenders
|Sakthivel R
|Defenders
|Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
|Defenders
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|All-Rounders
|Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre
|All-Rounders
|Rohit
|All-Rounders
|Ashish Kumar (Sangwan)
|All-Rounders
|Balaji D
|All-Rounders
|Vinod Kumar
|All-Rounders
|Manoj Gowda K.
|All-Rounders
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls has always been one of the fan-favorite pro kabaddi league teams and has glamor attached to them. This Bangalore-based team is one of the most consistent teams in the PKL who were the champions of season 6 and runners-up of season 2.
|Player Name
|Position
|Vikash Kandola
|Raiders
|Harmanjit Singh
|Raiders
|Nageshor Tharu
|Raiders
|Lal Mohar Yadav
|Raiders
|Neeraj Narwal
|Raiders
|More G B
|Raiders
|Bharat
|Raiders
|Saurabh Nandal
|Defenders
|Mahender Singh
|Defenders
|Aman
|Defenders
|Rajnesh
|Defenders
|Yash Hooda
|Defenders
|Mayur Jagannath Kadam
|Defenders
|Vinod Lachmayya Naik
|Defenders
|Rohit Kumar
|Defenders
|Rahul Khatik
|All-Rounders
|Sachin Narwal
|All-Rounders
Dabang Delhi K.C
Dabang Delhi K.C had always been in the middle of the table. However, things changed since they finished season 6 in 3rd position and since then there has been no looking back. Dabang Delhi moved one step ahead in season 7 and finished in 2nd place. Well, to the fans’ delight, the team again moved one step further and became the crowned champions of season 8. This rise of Dabang Delhi has obviously uplifted the expectation from the fans for season 9.
|Player Name
|Position
|Naveen Kumar
|Raiders
|Suraj Panwar
|Raiders
|Ashish Narwal
|Raiders
|Manjeet
|Raiders
|Ashu Malik
|Raiders
|Sandeep Kumar (Dhull)
|Defenders
|Vishal
|Defenders
|Aakash
|Defenders
|Amit Hooda
|Defenders
|Anil Kumar
|Defenders
|Md. Liton Ali
|Defenders
|Ravi Kumar
|Defenders
|Krishan
|Defenders
|Dipak
|Defenders
|Vijay
|Defenders
|Vinay Kumar
|Defenders
|Monu
|Defenders
|Vijay
|All-Rounders
|Reza Katoulinezhad
|All-Rounders
|Tejas Maruti Patil
|All-Rounders
Read More | Top 8 Best Kabaddi Shoes | Pick The Best One For Yourself
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants were not part of PKL from season 1. They got included in season 5 when PKL was expanded. In the very first season, the Gujarat Giants had a brilliant run to the final, however, they got beaten by veteran Patna Pirates in the final. In the next season, they again were kept away from the trophy by Bengaluru Bulls. This tells you that they are one of the most consistent teams in the PKL since their inception and will look to get rid of the demons of the Final in season 9.
|Player Name
|Position
|Chandran Ranjit
|Raiders
|Pardeep Kumar
|Raiders
|Rakesh
|Raiders
|Dong Geon Lee
|Raiders
|Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
|Raiders
|Purna Singh
|Raiders
|Sawin
|Raiders
|Gaurav Chhikara
|Raiders
|Parteek Dhaiya
|Raiders
|Sohit
|Raiders
|Sonu
|Raiders
|Sonu Singh
|Raiders
|Baldev Singh
|Defenders
|Kapil
|Defenders
|Manuj
|Defenders
|Ujjval Singh
|Defenders
|Sourav Gulia
|Defenders
|Vinod Kumar
|Defenders
|YoungChang Ko
|Defenders
|Rinku Narwal
|Defenders
|Sandeep Kandola
|Defenders
|Arkam Shaikh
|All-Rounders
|Shankar Bhimraj Gadai
|All-Rounders
|Rohan Singh
|All-Rounders
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers played their first PKL season in 2017 where they finished at number 3 in Zone A. The team has always given blow hot blow cold performances. Last season, the Steelers finished at number 7 with just 18 points in the bank. It is high time for them to give better performances and win the heart of fans who have been cheering for the team season in and season out
|Player Name
|Position
|Manjeet
|Raiders
|Vinay
|Raiders
|Rakesh Narwal
|Raiders
|Meetu
|Raiders
|Sushil
|Raiders
|K. Prapanjan
|Raiders
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli
|Raiders
|Manish Gulia
|Raiders
|Lovepreet Singh
|Raiders
|Joginder Singh Narwal
|Defenders
|Jaideep
|Defenders
|Naveen
|Defenders
|Sunny
|Defenders
|Monu
|Defenders
|Harsh
|Defenders
|Ankit
|Defenders
|Amirhossein Bastami
|Defenders
|Mohit
|Defenders
|Nitin Rawal
|All-Rounders
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the most celebrated teams in the history of PKL. They won the inaugural season of PKL beating mighty U Mumba. However, since then they haven’t lived up to the expectations set by their performances in the first season. The only exception is their run to the Final in season 4. Patna Pirates won that particular season, leaving Jaipur Pink Panthers with the runner-up trophy.-- Advertisement --
|Player Name
|Position
|Ajith V Kumar
|Raiders
|Arjun Deshwal
|Raiders
|Devank
|Raiders
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Raiders
|Nitin Panwar
|Raiders
|Navneet
|Raiders
|Bhavani Rajput
|Raiders
|Sunil Kumar
|Defenders
|Abhishek KS
|Defenders
|Ashish
|Defenders
|Ankush
|Defenders
|Sahul Kumar
|Defenders
|Deepak
|Defenders
|Woosan KO
|Defenders
|Lucky Sharma
|Defenders
|Reza Mirbagheri
|Defenders
|Nitin Chandel
|Defenders
|Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
|All-Rounder
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lifted the PKL trophy 3 times and won the runner-up medal in season 8. Fascinatingly, the pirates have won their titles one after the another, i.e. in season 3, season 4, and season 5.
|Player Name
|Position
|Sachin
|Raiders
|Sushil Gulia
|Raiders
|Vishwas S
|Raiders
|Anand Surendra Tomar
|Raiders
|Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
|Raiders
|Anuj Kumar
|Raiders
|Monu
|Raiders
|Rohit
|Raiders
|Neeraj Kumar
|Defenders
|Sunil
|Defenders
|Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
|Defenders
|Naveen Sharma
|Defenders
|Manish
|Defenders
|Shivam Chaudhari
|Defenders
|Rohit Gulia
|All-Rounders
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|All-Rounders
|Sajin Chandrasekar
|All-Rounders
|Abdul Insamam S
|All-Rounders
|Daniel Omondi Odhiambo
|All-Rounders
|Sagar Kumar
|All-Rounders
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan is the Pune-based PKL team who has its home ground as Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Despite being the founder member, Puneri Paltan has an overall win percentage of 41.77% which is 3rd from the bottom of the list. Inconsistency has been the major reason that has hampered Pune’s success throughout the Pro Kabaddi League.
|Player Name
|Position
|Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
|Raiders
|Mohit Goyat
|Raiders
|Aditya Tushar Shinde
|Raiders
|Akash Santosh Shinde
|Raiders
|Pankaj Mohite
|Raiders
|Shubham Nitin Shelke
|Raiders
|Fazel Atrachali
|Defenders
|Sombir
|Defenders
|Badal Taqdir Singh
|Defenders
|Abinesh Nadarajan
|Defenders
|Sanket Sawant
|Defenders
|Alankar Kaluram Patil
|Defenders
|Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
|Defenders
|Rakesh Bhalle Ram
|Defenders
|D Mahindraprasad
|Defenders
|Harsh Mahesh Lad
|Defenders
|Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
|All-Rounders
|Govind Gurjar
|All-Rounders
Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas entered PKL when PKL had its expansion. Sadly, this Tamil Nadu-based team is known for their poor performances season in and season out. They have the least win percentage amongst all PKL teams. The team plays its home games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai).
|Player Name
|Position
|Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat)
|Raiders
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Raiders
|Jatin
|Raiders
|Himanshu
|Raiders
|Himanshu
|Raiders
|Narender
|Raiders
|Sagar
|Defenders
|Ankit
|Defenders
|M. Abishek
|Defenders
|Ashish
|Defenders
|Md. Arif Rabbani
|Defenders
|Himanshu
|Defenders
|Mohit
|Defenders
|Sahil
|Defenders
|Arpit Saroha
|Defenders
|Visvanath V.
|All-Rounders
|Thanushan Laxmamoha
|All-Rounders
|K. Abhimanyu
|All-Rounders
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans do have a similar story as that Puneri Paltan. Both are one of the founding teams, but they see themselves at the bottom of the table when it comes to the overall win %. Telugu Titans have a win percentage of 34.19% which makes them occupy the second last position.
|Player Name
|Position
|Abhishek Singh
|Raiders
|Monu Goyat
|Raiders
|Siddharth Sirish Desai
|Raiders
|Rajnish
|Raiders
|Ankit Beniwal
|Raiders
|Vinay
|Raiders
|Aman Kadian
|Raiders
|Surjeet Singh
|Defenders
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Defenders
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|Defenders
|Adarsh T
|Defenders
|Ravinder Pahal
|Defenders
|Vijay Kumar
|Defenders
|Nitin
|Defenders
|Mohit
|Defenders
|Mohit Pahal
|Defenders
|Muhammed Shihas S
|Defenders
|Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari
|All-Rounders
|K. Hanumanthu
|All-Rounders
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|All-Rounders
|Ravinder
|All-Rounders
Read More | Kabaddi Rules to master your playing skills
U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi League team- U Mumba has always been one of the teams with the most fan following. Well, the ‘Mumbai’ factor does play an important role in gaining fans’ support, especially for the people of Maharashtra. This Mumbai-based team is one of the consistent teams in the PKL. They won their maiden title in the 2nd season, however, since then they have been deprived of the same.
|Player Name
|Position
|Ashish
|Raiders
|Guman Singh
|Raiders
|Jai Bhagwan
|Raiders
|Heidarali Ekrami
|Raiders
|Ankush
|Raiders
|Kamlesh
|Raiders
|Shivam
|Raiders
|Pranay Vinay Rane
|Raiders
|Sachin
|Raiders
|Rupesh
|Raiders
|Surinder Singh
|Defenders
|Rinku
|Defenders
|Shivansh Thakur
|Defenders
|Rahul
|Defenders
|Prince
|Defenders
|Kiran Laxman Magar
|Defenders
|Harendra Kumar
|Defenders
|Satywan
|Defenders
|Mohit
|Defenders
|Gholamabbas Korouki
|All-Rounder
UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas came into existence when PKL was expanded in 2017. The Yoddhas play their home matches at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow. The team made it to the playoffs in every season since its inception in 2017. The team has always had the potential to lift the trophy, unfortunately, they haven’t been able to do so.
|Player Name
|Position
|Pardeep Narwal
|Raiders
|Nitin Tomar
|Raiders
|Rathan K
|Raiders
|James Namaba Kamweti
|Raiders
|Gulveer Singh
|Raiders
|Surender Gill
|Raiders
|Anil Kumar
|Raiders
|Durgesh Kumar
|Raiders
|Aman
|Raiders
|Rohit Tomar
|Raiders
|Mahipal
|Raiders
|Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Defenders
|Babu Murugasan
|Defenders
|Jaideep
|Defenders
|Sumit
|Defenders
|Nitesh Kumar
|Defenders
|Ashu Singh
|Defenders
|Shubham Kumar
|Defenders
|Gurdeep
|All-Rounders
|Nehal Desai
|All-Rounders
|Nitin Panwar
|All-Rounders
Read More | Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League