Priya Gurjar aims at Youth World Championship & concentrates on improving her technique

- Advertisement -

Introduction

-- Advertisement --

Priya Gurjar is one of the country’s prodigious female compound archers. This 18-year-old from Jaipur has already established herself in the field of Indian archery by winning several medals at the junior and senior levels as well as medals in international competitions. She became the first Indian archer to win three medals in the Under-18 cadet category in 2021. Priya, one of the key members of the youth Indian team and helped them to break the world record by 22 points. In the mixed team event, Priya and Kushal Dalal also set a new world record. Priya also claimed medals in the Asian Championship in 2019.

The Beginning

Priya hails from Jaipur. Her father is a software engineer and friend of the renowned Arjuna Awardee Indian archer from Jaipur Rajat Chauhan. Priya was focused on her studies. However, from encouragement from her father to take up archery under the tutelage of Rajat Chouhan, she started learning archery in 2017 and began to take part in competitions in 2018.

-- Advertisement --

Priya said,

“Initially I did not have an interest in the game. Even I showed unwillingness to go and practice when Rajat sir approached following my father’s request. But gradually, I got infatuated thanks to Rajat sir’s style of coaching. He is excellent as a teacher and his additional quality is that he always inspires his students even when they fail to perform. It becomes easier to communicate with him as he is an archer. I used to train for almost seven to eight years a day at the Swai Man Singh Stadium and improve the game gradually. I started participating in the national level competitions and success also came.”

Rajat had also an appreciation for Priya. Commenting on his student, he said,

“I have guided her right from the beginning of her journey. She has the potential to succeed in the senior age group also.”

Motivation Practice

-- Advertisement --

Priya Gurjar believes players are the best ones to increase their motivation. She follows Columbia’s renowned female archer Sara Lopez.

Priya explained,

“I watch the videos of Sara Lopez, try to follow her shooting style, and her practice videos also. I also do meditation and watch motivational videos of other sports personalities. Archery is a game where patience and mindset play crucial roles.” -- Advertisement --

Focus on Technique

Priya crashed out of the top 32 spots in the recently held selection trials for all the major international competitions this year even after scoring 682 points. Priya has realized that even scoring cannot be increased without being more technically correct. She said,

“Compound archery is a game where you cannot excel if you are not technically supreme. That is why scoring without being technically superior will not help. So, I have been concentrating on improving my technique.”

The Target

Priya is eyeing the Youth World Championship scheduled to be held in September and then also the Asian Championship this year.

However, her dream is similar to the country’s all other prodigious junior archers as she stated,

“I want to win as many medals as possible but in the senior age group and dreams of a podium finish in the major competitions like the Asian Games and Olympics.”

Read More | Oishiki Joardar tries to follow the philosophy she gains from ‘Three Idiots’