Pranati Nayak & her box to cure injury before World Championship

- Advertisement -

The Introduction

Pranati Nayak is an Olympics gymnast from West Bengal and she is regarded as one of the country’s most promising female gymnasts after Dipa Karmakar. Pranati who has been the second female gymnast to have qualified for the summer Olympics in Tokyo 2020, rose to the limelight after having won a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in 2019 with a score of 13,633 points to become the third medal-winning Indian female gymnast after Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy. Besides, Pranati has taken part in most of the major international competitions since 2014 including Commonwealth Games, The Asian Games, and the World Championships.

The Pain of Pranati Nayak: Missing medal in Birmingham

The expectation was high for Pranati Nayak before the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The gymnast herself expected a medal in her event. She qualified for the finals also scoring 13,275 points. But unfortunately, in her second and third landing in the vault event, Pranati’s knees touched each other and she was handed a penalty of 0.1 and 0.3. The 27-year-old gymnast who is now busy in training in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Kolkata lamented while talking over the phone saying,

“I just cannot say how much shock I got after missing the medal. After having qualified for the finals of the event I was confident about winning the medal. Even I earned maximum points in the difficulty where I exhibited 720 degrees in the back. But while landing in my second vault my knees touched each other and I finished in the fifth position. Throughout the year we work so hard and all for the desired medals. Naturally, I became extremely upset. Even after returning from the National Games in Gujarat I had gone to my home in Midnapur district (West Bengal). There also I could not come out of the frustration for missing the medal in Birmingham.”

The Injury woes

-- Advertisement --

Already before the recently concluded National Games, Pranati was suffering from hamstring and knee injuries. Additionally, the gymnast has suffered another injury on her ankle. She stated,

“My doctor had asked me to take complete rest. Still, I took part in the National Games and injured my ankle.”

Looking forward to the forthcoming World Championship in Liverpool from 29th October, Pranati is now busy curing her injuries at SAI. Following the doctor’s advice, she has been practicing swimming to heal ankle and knee injuries.

Pranati Nayak: The Gold in National Games

-- Advertisement --

Pranati, despite having participated in three national Games won two gold medals for the first time this year. She is happy but still cannot forget missing the medal in Birmingham.

Target

Pranati has set her focus on Asian Games next year and the qualification for the Paris summer Olympics in 2024.

“I must regain the best form from the beginning of next year. The Asian Games is next year and the qualifying events for the Paris Olympics will begin next year. So, 2023 is extremely crucial for me,” finished off Pranati. -- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport