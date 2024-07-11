Prakash Padukone Appointed as Mentor for Indian Badminton Squad at Paris Olympics 2024

- Advertisement -

Renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone will mentor the 15-member Indian badminton Squad in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The event will take place from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

-- Advertisement --

Recently, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympian, announced that Padukone would be her mentor for the Paris Olympics, prompting her to relocate from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Additionally, prominent shuttler Lakshya Sen is a trainee from the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).

Padukone, who won a gold medal in men’s singles at the 1978 Commonwealth Games, retired from competitive badminton in 1991. Badminton became an Olympic sport at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

-- Advertisement --

Following his retirement, Padukone served as the chairman of the Badminton Association of India and later coached the Indian national badminton team from 1993 to 1996. Not it will be interesting to see what Prakash Padukone can do as mentor of Indian badminton team at Paris Olympics 2024

Read More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain