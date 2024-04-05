Pragganandhaa Takes on Firouza, Vidit Tackles Gukesh in 2024 Candidates Clash!

- Advertisement -

All Indian participants in the opening round of the Candidates chess tournament 2024 on Thursday in Toronto, Canada, ended their games with shared results. Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa navigated through tense moments to secure a draw against France’s Firouza Alireza, while D Gukesh faced a tough challenge from compatriot Vidit Gujrathi. In the women’s category, R Vaishali and Koneru Humpy also settled for a draw, dividing the points between them.

All matches in the men’s division concluded in draws, including the highly anticipated clash between Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura. In the women’s division, Zhongyi Tan clinched victory against her fellow countrywoman Tingjie Lei, while the remaining two games ended in draws. Russian players Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno agreed to a draw, while Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria, the only non-Grandmaster and lowest-ranked participant, kicked off with a solid performance by holding Anna Muzychuk to a draw.

Results | Round 1 | #FIDECandidates 🇺🇸 Fabiano Caruana ½-½ 🇺🇸 Hikaru Nakamura

🇦🇿 Nijat Abasov ½-½ Ian Nepomniachtchi

🇫🇷 Alireza Firouzja ½-½ 🇮🇳 Praggnanandhaa R

🇮🇳 Gukesh D ½-½ 🇮🇳 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi pic.twitter.com/26SfAVXVh3 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 5, 2024

Praggnanandhaa swiftly identified the sole viable defensive maneuver, leading to a draw via repetition on move 39. Similarly, in another encounter, Gukesh faced off against Gujrathi, culminating in a draw through repeated moves. Gukesh encountered the Tarrasch defense, a strategy less favored at the highest echelons of play. Gujrathi’s strategic choice effectively deterred Gukesh from probing deeper into the main lines, resulting in a relatively tranquil game and a stable position.

Despite the equilibrium, Gujrathi persistently sought opportunities within the balanced dynamics and executed a remarkable sacrifice of his bishop on the 17th move. Recognizing the peril of accepting the bishop, Gukesh opted for a forced repetition to salvage the situation.

