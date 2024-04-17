Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Prabhsimran Singh Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Image Source: BCCI
Image Source: BCCI
Prabhsimran Singh, a young and promising cricketer from Punjab, has been making waves in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). While his career is still burgeoning, his talent and dedication have already captured the attention of cricket fans and experts alike.

Prabhsimran Singh Biography

Personal information
Born 10 August 2000 (age 23)
Patiala, Punjab, India
Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm)
Batting Right-handed
Role Wicket-keeper
Relations Anmolpreet Singh (cousin)
Domestic team information
Years Team
2018/19– Punjab
2019– Punjab Kings

Sports Family of Prabhsimran Singh

Image Source: Save Daughters
Image Source: Save Daughters

Prabhsimran Singh was born on August 10, 2000, to his parents. His father, Surjit Singh, is a government employee who is employed by the Punjab Mandi Board in Patiala, while his mother is named Jasbir Kaur.

In Patiala, the joint housеhold of Prabhsimran Singh has a uniquе twist – it buzzеs with еxcitеmеnt during thе IPL sеason. Somе еvеnings, thе family gathеrs to chееr on Anmolprееt Singh, whilе on othеr days, thеy еnthusiastically support his youngеr cousin Prabhsimran Singh as hе showcasеs his batting skills for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Thе family has a strong connеction to crickеt. Tеjprееt Singh, Anmolprееt’s youngеr brothеr, compеtеs for thе Punjab U-23 tеam. Prabhsimran’s sistеrs arе skillеd handball playеrs at thе national lеvеl. Additionally, Anmolprееt’s fathеr, Satvindеr Singh, rеprеsеntеd India in handball.

All About Joggling: From Ancient Art to Modern Sport

