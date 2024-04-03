Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Power Prowess: Bindyrani Devi Claims Bronze at IWF World Cup in Thailand
Power Prowess: Bindyrani Devi Claims Bronze at IWF World Cup in Thailand

Power Prowess: Bindyrani Devi Claims Bronze at IWF World Cup in Thailand - KreedOn
Image Source- ANI News
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 mins read
Updated:
On Tuesday, Bindyrani Devi, known for her Commonwealth Games achievements, secured the bronze medal in the women’s 55kg event at the IWF World Cup.

Competing in a non-Olympic weight class, the 25-year-old managed to lift a total of 196kg (83kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk), earning her a place on the podium. However, compared to her outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, where she won silver with a total of 203kg, her performance in this event was somewhat disappointing.

In her six attempts, the Indian athlete successfully completed three legal lifts, resulting in a total weight that was 38kg lower than that of North Korea’s Kang Hyon Gyong, who secured the gold medal with an impressive effort of 234kg (103kg in snatch and 131kg in clean and jerk).

Romania’s Cambei Mihaela-Valentina, who has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics in the same weight class as Mirabai Chanu (49kg), earned the silver medal with a personal best total effort of 201kg (91kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk).

Bindyarani also secured the silver medal in the clean and jerk discipline with her lift of 113kg. In continental, World Cups, and World Championships, medals are presented separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lifts.

Despite her impressive performance at the last Olympic qualifying event, Bindyarani will not be competing in the Paris Games

Best Gym Shoes for Men: Step Up Your Workout Game

As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as Senior Editor at KreedOn and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
