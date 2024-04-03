Power Prowess: Bindyrani Devi Claims Bronze at IWF World Cup in Thailand

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Bindyrani Devi, known for her Commonwealth Games achievements, secured the bronze medal in the women’s 55kg event at the IWF World Cup.

Competing in a non-Olympic weight class, the 25-year-old managed to lift a total of 196kg (83kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk), earning her a place on the podium. However, compared to her outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, where she won silver with a total of 203kg, her performance in this event was somewhat disappointing.

In her six attempts, the Indian athlete successfully completed three legal lifts, resulting in a total weight that was 38kg lower than that of North Korea’s Kang Hyon Gyong, who secured the gold medal with an impressive effort of 234kg (103kg in snatch and 131kg in clean and jerk).

Romania’s Cambei Mihaela-Valentina, who has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics in the same weight class as Mirabai Chanu (49kg), earned the silver medal with a personal best total effort of 201kg (91kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk).

Bindyarani also secured the silver medal in the clean and jerk discipline with her lift of 113kg. In continental, World Cups, and World Championships, medals are presented separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lifts.

Despite her impressive performance at the last Olympic qualifying event, Bindyarani will not be competing in the Paris Games

