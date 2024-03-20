Thursday, March 21, 2024
Potential Opening Pairs for Each IPL Team in 2024: Setting the Stage

Potential Opening Pairs of IPL 2024n Teams | KreedOn
Image Source: CricTracker
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
7 mins read
Updated:
IPL 2024 Opening Pairs: The excitement brews for yet another thrilling edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Teams are ready to deploy their strategies with just one aim in their minds: lifting the most-coveted trophy. As the team chiefs get ready to test their strategies, one thing they will be interested in is the selection and performance of their opening pairs. In T20 cricket, the role of openers is paramount. On a given day, the openers can not only set the tone for their team’s batting innings but often dictate the team’s fortunes in the entire match.

On average, openers face approximately one-third of the total deliveries in a match. In the history of the tournament, only one team has clinched the title without its opening partnership aggregating 300+ runs throughout a season. It was the Mumbai Indians in 2013. As IPL 2024 looms on the horizon, each team is piecing together their openers. They are aiming to strike the perfect balance between aggression and stability. So, what would be the likely opening pairs for all 10 IPL teams? Let’s find out.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma | KreedOn
Image Source: espncricinfo.com

The five-time champion Mumbai Indians are expected to retain the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. With Rohit relinquishing captaincy duties, he can focus on leading the batting charge, bringing his wealth of experience and leadership to the fore.gt

Ishan Kishan, despite missing out on a central contract, remains a dynamic and aggressive opener. He would be eager to make his mark and cement his place on the national team, providing MI with a formidable opening partnership.

