Pollard announces retirement from IPL: ‘Cannot see myself playing against MI’ | KreedOn Banter

Kieron Pollard, one of the legends of IPL has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons. The Trinidadian said, “Once an MI always an MI.” To everyone’s delight, it is not the end of the road for Pollard at MI, as he is taking over the responsibility of the team’s batting coach.
The all-rounder expressed his loyalty towards the franchise is such that he cannot imagine himself representing any other team in the IPL. He is among the top five six hitters in IPL with 223 sixes.
He was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 IPL Auction, and he performed well in the first season which was followed by two mediocre seasons.
Keiron Pollard stated
It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’.
“This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,”
Nita Ambani said
“We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!,”
Kieron Pollard IPL Stats
Batting & Fielding
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|189
|52
|3412
|87*
|28.67
|2316
|147.32
|0
|16
|218
|223
|103
|0
|2022
|11
|1
|144
|25
|14.40
|134
|107.46
|0
|0
|6
|9
|7
|0
|2021
|14
|5
|245
|87*
|30.62
|165
|148.48
|0
|1
|16
|16
|6
|0
|2020
|16
|7
|268
|60*
|53.60
|140
|191.42
|0
|1
|15
|22
|8
|0
|2019
|16
|6
|279
|83
|34.87
|178
|156.74
|0
|1
|14
|22
|8
|0
|2018
|9
|1
|133
|50
|19.00
|100
|133.00
|0
|1
|10
|7
|4
|0
|2017
|17
|3
|385
|70
|29.61
|276
|139.49
|0
|3
|26
|22
|15
|0
|2016
|13
|4
|207
|51*
|25.87
|144
|143.75
|0
|1
|11
|16
|5
|0
|2015
|16
|3
|419
|70
|38.09
|256
|163.67
|0
|2
|28
|28
|9
|0
|2014
|15
|7
|273
|78
|34.12
|203
|134.48
|0
|1
|15
|15
|7
|0
|2013
|18
|8
|420
|66*
|42.00
|281
|149.46
|0
|3
|27
|29
|12
|0
|2012
|14
|2
|220
|64
|24.44
|159
|138.36
|0
|2
|15
|14
|6
|0
|2011
|16
|3
|146
|28
|14.60
|133
|109.77
|0
|0
|12
|6
|10
|0
|2010
|14
|2
|273
|45*
|22.75
|147
|185.71
|0
|0
|23
|17
|6
|0
Kieron Pollard has played 189 IPL games for Mumbai Indians and scored a total of 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 and took 69 wickets.
