Pollard announces retirement from IPL: ‘Cannot see myself playing against MI’ | KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Pollard announces retirement from IPL: 'Cannot see myself playing against MI'

By Nidhi Singh
Pollard Retires from IPL: 'Cannot see myself playing against MI' | KreedOn Banter
Image Source- Telegraph India
Kieron Pollard, one of the legends of IPL has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons. The Trinidadian said, “Once an MI always an MI.” To everyone’s delight, it is not the end of the road for Pollard at MI, as he is taking over the responsibility of the team’s batting coach.

The all-rounder expressed his loyalty towards the franchise is such that he cannot imagine himself representing any other team in the IPL. He is among the top five six hitters in IPL with 223 sixes.

He was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 IPL Auction, and he performed well in the first season which was followed by two mediocre seasons.

Keiron Pollard stated

It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’.

“This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,”

Nita Ambani said

“We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!,”

Kieron Pollard IPL Stats

Batting & Fielding

YearMatNoRunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6sCTST
Career18952341287*28.672316147.320162182231030
20221111442514.40134107.46006970
202114524587*30.62165148.4801161660
202016726860*53.60140191.4201152280
20191662798334.87178156.7401142280
2018911335019.00100133.000110740
20171733857029.61276139.49032622150
201613420751*25.87144143.7501111650
20151634197038.09256163.6702282890
20141572737834.12203134.4801151570
201318842066*42.00281149.46032729120
20121422206424.44159138.3602151460
20111631462814.60133109.7700126100
201014227345*22.75147185.7100231760
Kieron Pollard has played 189 IPL games for Mumbai Indians and scored a total of 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 and took 69 wickets.

Nidhi Singh
