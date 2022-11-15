Pollard announces retirement from IPL: ‘Cannot see myself playing against MI’ | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Kieron Pollard, one of the legends of IPL has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons. The Trinidadian said, “Once an MI always an MI.” To everyone’s delight, it is not the end of the road for Pollard at MI, as he is taking over the responsibility of the team’s batting coach.

The all-rounder expressed his loyalty towards the franchise is such that he cannot imagine himself representing any other team in the IPL. He is among the top five six hitters in IPL with 223 sixes.

He was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 IPL Auction, and he performed well in the first season which was followed by two mediocre seasons.

Keiron Pollard stated

It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’. “This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,”

Nita Ambani said

“We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!,”

Kieron Pollard IPL Stats

Batting & Fielding

Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 189 52 3412 87* 28.67 2316 147.32 0 16 218 223 103 0 2022 11 1 144 25 14.40 134 107.46 0 0 6 9 7 0 2021 14 5 245 87* 30.62 165 148.48 0 1 16 16 6 0 2020 16 7 268 60* 53.60 140 191.42 0 1 15 22 8 0 2019 16 6 279 83 34.87 178 156.74 0 1 14 22 8 0 2018 9 1 133 50 19.00 100 133.00 0 1 10 7 4 0 2017 17 3 385 70 29.61 276 139.49 0 3 26 22 15 0 2016 13 4 207 51* 25.87 144 143.75 0 1 11 16 5 0 2015 16 3 419 70 38.09 256 163.67 0 2 28 28 9 0 2014 15 7 273 78 34.12 203 134.48 0 1 15 15 7 0 2013 18 8 420 66* 42.00 281 149.46 0 3 27 29 12 0 2012 14 2 220 64 24.44 159 138.36 0 2 15 14 6 0 2011 16 3 146 28 14.60 133 109.77 0 0 12 6 10 0 2010 14 2 273 45* 22.75 147 185.71 0 0 23 17 6 0

Kieron Pollard has played 189 IPL games for Mumbai Indians and scored a total of 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 and took 69 wickets.

