Podium Progress: Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m Bronze Elevates to Silver Glory!

- Advertisement -

Aishwarya Mishra, a renowned Indian athlete is set to see her 400m bronze medal from the 2023 Asian Championships upgraded to silver following the disqualification of the original 2nd-place finisher, Farida Soliyeva from Uzbekistan. During the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year, Soliyeva’s doping violation surfaced after her urine sample collected on July 13, tested positive for the prohibited substance Meldonium. The Athletics Integrity Unit, the international federation’s anti-doping body, subsequently invalidated all of Soliyeva’s results from that date. The AIU said,

-- Advertisement --

“The AIU has banned Farida Soliyeva (Uzbekistan) for 3 years from 13 September 2023 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Meldonium). DQ (disqualify) results from 13 July 2023,”

A Sri Lankan player, Nadeesha Ramanayake clinched the gold medal with a remarkable time of 52.61 seconds. Additionally, Mishra contributed to the success of both the mixed 4x400m relay team, securing gold, and the women’s 4x400m relay team, which earned a bronze in the championships.

India’s overall performance in the championships resulted in the acquisition of 27 medals, among which six were gold, positioning the country in third place overall.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain