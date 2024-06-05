Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketPNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Cricket Times
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Uganda in Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 6. PNG has lost its last three matches, including two unofficial warm-up games against Oman and Namibia, as well as its last match against West Indies.

-- Advertisement --

Sese Bau led the batting from the front with a strong 50 off 43 balls against West Indies, but Tony Ura is still their pivotal player for this match. Uganda had a poor start as four of their batsmen did not get even a single digit in their last match. The game is expected to be closely contested.

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match PNG vs UGA, 9th Match
Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana
Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form PNG: Assad Vala, Sese Bau, Chad Soper

UGA: Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba
Weather forecast for PNG vs UGA match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 8%

Humidity: 84%

Wind: 12 km/h
Pitch conditions for PNG vs UGA The Providence Stadium pitch favors bowlers with swing and turn. Spinners will find grip, indicating that this match is unlikely to be high scoring.
Toss Factor in PNG vs UGA Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
PNG vs UGA Head-to-head Papua New Guinea – 1

Uganda – 0
T20 World Cup 2024 – PNG vs UGA Squads PNG squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

UGA Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

-- Advertisement --

Probable playing XI for Uganda

Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnKiplin Doriga, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta, Chad Soper

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Simon Ssesazi, Tony Ura, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Simon Ssesazi: The wicketkeeper from Uganda has scored 2076 runs at an average of 30.98 in his T20I innings. In the last 3 matches played by him, he has scored a total of 77 runs.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Tony Ura: Tony has been a key batter for PNG in this format of the game. In 56 T20I innings, he has scored 1620 runs at an average of 33.75. The PNG opener also have hundred to his name in this format. Keeping him in your dream team would give you some crucial points.

Riazat Ali Shah: The batter from Uganda have 1223 runs to his name in this format. He can add some valuable runs for his teams in the game Papua New Guinea

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Assad Vala: The skipper of PNG scored 21 runs and bagged 2 wickets in the last game against West Indies. His all-round ability can change the course of the game. He is a must have pick for your dream team.

Alpesh Ramjani: In 40 T20I matches, Ramjani has bagged 71 wickets and have also scored 569 runs. Off late, his batting performance has declined a bit. However, it is overshadowed by his bowling prowess. In the last 3 matches, he has scalped 5 wickets.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alei Nao: The right arm medium pacer from has showcased is bowling ability in the recent games of PNG. He has scalped 4 wickets conceding just 36 runs in the last 3 matches. He is expected to continue his good run against Uganda as well.

Cosmos Kyewuta: Cosy can trouble the PNG batters with his variations. In the last 2 T20I matches, Cosmos Kyewuta has dismissed 6 batters. He not only bags wickets but also bowl economical spells which makes him a must have player in your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Assad Vala and Alpesh Ramjani

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sese Bau and Cosmas Kyewuta

Must Picks for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Assad Vala
  • Sese Bau
  • Simon Ssesazi
  • Alpesh Ramjani

Risky choices for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Papua New Guinea vs Uganda?

Papua New Guinea performed admirably and put up a strong fight against West Indies while defending a modest total. Therefore, we anticipate PNG to emerge victorious in this match.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Kylian Mbappe Completes Dream Move to Real Madrid with Five-Year Contract
Next article
AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia, the 2021 champions will open their Group B campaign with a match against...
Football

Kylian Mbappe Completes Dream Move to Real Madrid with Five-Year Contract

Saiman Das -
Renowned footballer Kylian Mbappe’s has inked a five-year contract with Real Madrid, commencing this season. According to reports, the...
Cricket

West Indies Cricket Chief Prioritizes Indian Viewership for T20 World Cup Schedule

Saiman Das -
The T20 World Cup, currently being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, features matches scheduled at various...
Chess

Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali’s Stunning Victory!

Saiman Das -
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa put up a valiant fight but ultimately lost to top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway,...
Cricket

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup...
Cricket

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Netherlands will lock horns with Nepal in the 7th match of ICC T20 World...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019