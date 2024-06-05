PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Uganda in Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 6. PNG has lost its last three matches, including two unofficial warm-up games against Oman and Namibia, as well as its last match against West Indies.

Sese Bau led the batting from the front with a strong 50 off 43 balls against West Indies, but Tony Ura is still their pivotal player for this match. Uganda had a poor start as four of their batsmen did not get even a single digit in their last match. The game is expected to be closely contested.

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match PNG vs UGA, 9th Match Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form PNG: Assad Vala, Sese Bau, Chad Soper UGA: Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba Weather forecast for PNG vs UGA match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 8% Humidity: 84% Wind: 12 km/h Pitch conditions for PNG vs UGA The Providence Stadium pitch favors bowlers with swing and turn. Spinners will find grip, indicating that this match is unlikely to be high scoring. Toss Factor in PNG vs UGA Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first. PNG vs UGA Head-to-head Papua New Guinea – 1 Uganda – 0 T20 World Cup 2024 – PNG vs UGA Squads PNG squad : Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare UGA Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

Probable playing XI for Uganda

Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Kiplin Doriga, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta, Chad Soper

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Simon Ssesazi, Tony Ura, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Simon Ssesazi: The wicketkeeper from Uganda has scored 2076 runs at an average of 30.98 in his T20I innings. In the last 3 matches played by him, he has scored a total of 77 runs.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Tony Ura: Tony has been a key batter for PNG in this format of the game. In 56 T20I innings, he has scored 1620 runs at an average of 33.75. The PNG opener also have hundred to his name in this format. Keeping him in your dream team would give you some crucial points. Riazat Ali Shah: The batter from Uganda have 1223 runs to his name in this format. He can add some valuable runs for his teams in the game Papua New Guinea Dream11 Allrounder Prediction Assad Vala: The skipper of PNG scored 21 runs and bagged 2 wickets in the last game against West Indies. His all-round ability can change the course of the game. He is a must have pick for your dream team.

Alpesh Ramjani: In 40 T20I matches, Ramjani has bagged 71 wickets and have also scored 569 runs. Off late, his batting performance has declined a bit. However, it is overshadowed by his bowling prowess. In the last 3 matches, he has scalped 5 wickets.

