PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Table of Contents
PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Uganda in Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 6. PNG has lost its last three matches, including two unofficial warm-up games against Oman and Namibia, as well as its last match against West Indies.
Sese Bau led the batting from the front with a strong 50 off 43 balls against West Indies, but Tony Ura is still their pivotal player for this match. Uganda had a poor start as four of their batsmen did not get even a single digit in their last match. The game is expected to be closely contested.
PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024
|Match
|PNG vs UGA, 9th Match
|Venue
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Match Start Time
|5:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|Disney+ Hotstar
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Key Players in the Form
|PNG: Assad Vala, Sese Bau, Chad Soper
UGA: Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba
|Weather forecast for PNG vs UGA match
|Temperature: 28°C
Precipitation: 8%
Humidity: 84%
Wind: 12 km/h
|Pitch conditions for PNG vs UGA
|The Providence Stadium pitch favors bowlers with swing and turn. Spinners will find grip, indicating that this match is unlikely to be high scoring.
|Toss Factor in PNG vs UGA
|Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
|PNG vs UGA Head-to-head
|Papua New Guinea – 1
Uganda – 0
|T20 World Cup 2024 – PNG vs UGA Squads
|PNG squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare
UGA Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume
Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea
Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko
Probable playing XI for Uganda
Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
Kiplin Doriga, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta, Chad Soper
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Simon Ssesazi, Tony Ura, Riazat Ali Shah, Assad Vala, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Amini, Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Sese Bau, Alei Nao, Cosmas Kyewuta
Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction
Simon Ssesazi: The wicketkeeper from Uganda has scored 2076 runs at an average of 30.98 in his T20I innings. In the last 3 matches played by him, he has scored a total of 77 runs.
Dream11 Batters Prediction
Riazat Ali Shah: The batter from Uganda have 1223 runs to his name in this format. He can add some valuable runs for his teams in the game Papua New Guinea
Dream11 Allrounder Prediction
Alpesh Ramjani: In 40 T20I matches, Ramjani has bagged 71 wickets and have also scored 569 runs. Off late, his batting performance has declined a bit. However, it is overshadowed by his bowling prowess. In the last 3 matches, he has scalped 5 wickets.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Alei Nao: The right arm medium pacer from has showcased is bowling ability in the recent games of PNG. He has scalped 4 wickets conceding just 36 runs in the last 3 matches. He is expected to continue his good run against Uganda as well.
Cosmos Kyewuta: Cosy can trouble the PNG batters with his variations. In the last 2 T20I matches, Cosmos Kyewuta has dismissed 6 batters. He not only bags wickets but also bowl economical spells which makes him a must have player in your dream team.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Assad Vala and Alpesh Ramjani
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
Sese Bau and Cosmas Kyewuta
Must Picks for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Assad Vala
- Sese Bau
- Simon Ssesazi
- Alpesh Ramjani
Risky choices for PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Hiri Hiri
- Henry Ssenyondo
Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Papua New Guinea vs Uganda?
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big