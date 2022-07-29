PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first Chess Olympiad in Chennai | Glimpses from the event

- Advertisement -

A grand opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this mega event. The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 10.

The event was followed by a magnificent cultural display highlighting Tamil culture through different ages. The world’s biggest team chess competition, with players from 187 countries commences on Friday at a hotel in Mamallapuram, south of Chennai.

In the inaugural speech, PM Modi praised the arrangements of the mega event that were made in a short time. He also promised that those who arrived in Chennai to take part in this eminent tournament, will be treated as esteemed guests.

PM Modi said,

“This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in India and is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades. And this time, it has the highest number of countries, number of teams, and number of female chess players participating,”

According to PM Modi, the Chess Olympiad is being hosted by India during a special time. This event is being held during the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He also talked about the significance of Chess in Tamil history.

Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur in his speech addressed the audience and welcomed all the teams from all over the world. He said

“It is a feeling of pride to see India hosting the prestigious event for the first time in history,”

He also praised and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unhesitating support for sports and sportspersons, when needed. Thakur also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Government of India officials, the Sports Authority of India, and the All India Chess Federation for their hard work and efforts they put into making this event successful.

Anurag Thakur mentions that the chess Olympiad torch relay traveled through 75 iconic locations in India, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. The torch had covered a distance of 27,277 km across the nation.

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Center, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Check out How Twitter Celebrated “44th Chess Olympiad”

There could not have been a better place to host the 44th Chess Olympiad than Tamil Nadu, which is India's chess powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/w5tPJhjdNL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

Our Officers of @tnpoliceoffl enjoyed a game of chess at the venue of the 44th #Chess Olympiad#ChessChennai2022 pic.twitter.com/9KBARDXq7q — DMK Theni திமுக தேனி (@DMKTheni) July 28, 2022

Painting streets in a chessboard pattern, a music video with AR Rahman and the mascot Thambi ubiquitous in Chennai. I just love how Tamil Nadu is promoting the 44th Chess Olympiad. pic.twitter.com/WGusElHx07 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 24, 2022

The host of the 44th Chess Olympiad, India, is represented by three teams in each section (Open and Women). That's 30 players altogether, and many of the young stars are the future of chess. 📷Here they are all together in the team uniforms at the special event in their honour. pic.twitter.com/0fPxbusI9v — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 27, 2022

The Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad was full of music and colour. 🤩 The festivities took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, the same venue as the opening of the 2013 World Championship Match in Chennai. Photos by Lennart Ootes pic.twitter.com/dFsE5GePgn — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 28, 2022

Indian youth during an event for the forthcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India (Arun Sankar/AFP Archive). pic.twitter.com/cfNK7o5FmG — Olimpiu Di Luppi (@olimpiuurcan) July 26, 2022

