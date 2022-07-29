Friday, July 29, 2022
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first Chess Olympiad in Chennai | Glimpses from the event

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- The Indian Express
A grand opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this mega event. The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 10. 

The event was followed by a magnificent cultural display highlighting Tamil culture through different ages. The world’s biggest team chess competition, with players from 187 countries commences on Friday at a hotel in Mamallapuram, south of Chennai.

PM Modi-Chess Olympiad- KreedOn
Image Source- India TV

In the inaugural speech, PM Modi praised the arrangements of the mega event that were made in a short time. He also promised that those who arrived in Chennai to take part in this eminent tournament, will be treated as esteemed guests. 

PM Modi said,

“This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in India and is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades. And this time, it has the highest number of countries, number of teams, and number of female chess players participating,” 

According to PM Modi, the Chess Olympiad is being hosted by India during a special time. This event is being held during the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He also talked about the significance of Chess in Tamil history.

Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur in his speech addressed the audience and welcomed all the teams from all over the world. He said

“It is a feeling of pride to see India hosting the prestigious event for the first time in history,” 

He also praised and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unhesitating support for sports and sportspersons, when needed. Thakur also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Government of India officials, the Sports Authority of India, and the All India Chess Federation for their hard work and efforts they put into making this event successful.

Anurag Thakur mentions that the chess Olympiad torch relay traveled through 75 iconic locations in India, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. The torch had covered a distance of 27,277 km across the nation.

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Center, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Nidhi Singh
