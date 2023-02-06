PM Narendra Modi: “Govt is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports”

- Advertisement -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is making sure that no young person is left behind due to lack of money, which is why it is now supporting top sports performers up to Rs 5 lakh annually. He said,

“In the Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is forging new definitions and creating a new order,”

He stated that the government is percipient with the plan that no youth should be left behind due to a shortage of money. Modi added that the amount given in major sports awards has also been increased up to threefold. He explained,

“We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events. The Sports Budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014,”

Addressing the Jaipur Mahakhel through video conferencing, Narendra Modi further added that the government stands with its players with full efforts and power even in major global tournaments like the Olympics. He noted that athletes have not graced the sports field just to participate, but also to win and learn. Modi emphasized that no player leaves the sports field empty-handed.

“Victory is ensured when there is learning involved,” “When efforts are made wholeheartedly, results are assured”,

-- Advertisement --

Modi also talked about the job opportunities and prospects opening up for a sportsperson. He encouraged athletes present in the crowd and said,

“The next gold and silver medalists for the country will emerge from among you. If you are determined, you will increase the glory of the tricolour even in the Olympics. Wherever you go, you will bring laurels to the country,” -- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes

-- Advertisement --