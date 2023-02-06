Monday, February 6, 2023
HomeNewsPM Narendra Modi: “Govt is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in...

PM Narendra Modi: “Govt is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports”

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
PM Narendra Modi on Sports: Govt is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports | KreedOn
Image Source- The Statesman
- Advertisement -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is making sure that no young person is left behind due to lack of money, which is why it is now supporting top sports performers up to Rs 5 lakh annually. He said,

“In the Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is forging new definitions and creating a new order,”

He stated that the government is percipient with the plan that no youth should be left behind due to a shortage of money. Modi added that the amount given in major sports awards has also been increased up to threefold. He explained,

“We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events. The Sports Budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014,”

Addressing the Jaipur Mahakhel through video conferencing, Narendra Modi further added that the government stands with its players with full efforts and power even in major global tournaments like the Olympics. He noted that athletes have not graced the sports field just to participate, but also to win and learn. Modi emphasized that no player leaves the sports field empty-handed.

“Victory is ensured when there is learning involved,”

“When efforts are made wholeheartedly, results are assured”,

-- Advertisement --

Modi also talked about the job opportunities and prospects opening up for a sportsperson. He encouraged athletes present in the crowd and said,

“The next gold and silver medalists for the country will emerge from among you. If you are determined, you will increase the glory of the tricolour even in the Olympics. Wherever you go, you will bring laurels to the country,”

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Sports Injury Centre | Where do athletes recover from sports injuries?
Next article
KIYG 2023: Two more national youth records broken on day 7 | Checkout Medal Tally

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 8 Greatest Female Sprinters of All Time | Women Athletes...

Top Picks
Odisha Sports Model- KreedOn

Odisha Sports Model: A State of Sporting Excellence | Analyzing Sporting...

KreedOn Case Study
India Faces Final Warning! IOC may ban IOA if governance dispute not resolved- KreedOn

IOA Faces Final Warning! IOC Suspend India If Governance Dispute Not...

News
Proud Moment! Indian Squash Star Anahat Singh Bagged British Junior Open Girls’ U-15 Crown | KreedOn

Proud Moment! Indian Squash Star Anahat Singh Bagged British Jr Open...

News