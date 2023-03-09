Thursday, March 9, 2023
PM Narendra Modi & Anthony Albanese Celebrate 75 Years Of Cricket Friendship | #IndvsAus

Image Source- Zee News
Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday morning and toured the huge sports arena in a golf cart ahead of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. PM Modi and Albanese celebrated ’75 Years of Cricket Friendship’ between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Modi and Albanese handed over the Test caps to the team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

Image Source- Zee News

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese took the lap of honor and celebrated 75 Years of Cricket Friendship.

BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present along with Prime Ministers of India and Australia ahead of the fourth Test India vs. Australia in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma and hands over his Test cap on Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia.

PM of both countries met players from both sides and they stood alongside them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer's Guide- KreedOn Read More | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer's Guide

 

