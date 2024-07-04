PM Modi Welcomes T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Indian Team in New Delhi: Champions Unite

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the victorious Indian T20 World Cup team at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday morning, July 4. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, arrived in the capital early Monday morning to a warm reception from fans at the airport. After checking in at the ITC Maurya, the team proceeded to the Prime Minister’s residence for breakfast.

#WATCH | Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Team India arrived at Delhi airport today morning after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados on 29th June. pic.twitter.com/840otjWkic — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the Indian team headed to the airport to catch a flight to Mumbai. An open bus victory parade is planned for Monday evening along Marine Drive. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honor the team at the Wankhede Stadium before the parade begins.

#WATCH | Indian Cricket team en route to Delhi Airport to depart for Mumbai where a victory parade has been scheduled in Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium. The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7K7fwJEMNY — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Recent reports indicate that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and local police have prepared for the parade, anticipating thousands of fans to join in the celebrations.

