Thursday, February 13, 2020
Players, fans puzzled as RCB hints at major identity change

By KreedOn Network
Virat Kohli KreedOn
image: fakingnews.com

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team has removed their profile photos on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handle, leaving both players and fans puzzled. Furthermore, they have deleted all of their feed on Instagram.

Since the move, both fans and players are having a say on what is going at the franchise. Let us have a look at a few reactions: 

Soon other teams joined in:

Then Delhi Capitals joined in the game, suggesting they are ready to help if the franchise is re-branding. 

And of course, they have had a good experience in it. The franchise was re-branded into the Delhi Capitals from the Delhi Daredevils. The revamp worked as they had a much better IPL 2019 than in the previous editions. Maybe, just maybe that is what the RCB and Virat Kohli need to finally lift the first IPL title. 

But what is actually going on? 

The recent activity suggests to a re-branding of the team. According to a report from Sportstar Hindu, the franchise could rename from the Royal Challengers Bangalore to ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru.’ This would excite the local fan base, especially the ones who had signed a petition on change.org to change the team’s name.

RCB’s move comes hours after they signed Muthoot FinCorp as the title sponsor of this year’s edition of the IPL. Both the parties signed a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a division of Muthoot Pappachan Group; which is also known as Muthoot Blue in the financial services’ industry.

According to the statement, Muthoot Fincorp will now have their front of the jersey- both jersey and training jerseys. Furthermore, Muthoot will also avail in-stadium integration during the home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, digital and other highly valuable media platforms.

