Players, fans puzzled as RCB hints at major identity change

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team has removed their profile photos on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handle, leaving both players and fans puzzled. Furthermore, they have deleted all of their feed on Instagram.

Sit tight. Be right back. pic.twitter.com/kG5ul3wPkF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

Since the move, both fans and players are having a say on what is going at the franchise. Let us have a look at a few reactions:

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

Hey @RCBTweets are you all ok…..am starting to get a bit worried what happened to our profile pictures???

.#RCB #rcb — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) February 12, 2020

#RCB #IPL2020 #ViratKohli 💥 New Sponsores 💥 New Logo 💥 New Jersey 💥 New Coach 💥 New Line up Hopefully Expected The Unexpected From @RCBTweets in New Decade 😎🤙🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/38Q87rf7ZW — DhanusH_MKP (@its_MKP) February 11, 2020

What am I seeing? 😥@RCBTweets Can you please answer? RCB fans: Let's get as many retweets to this. We need an answer!#rcb pic.twitter.com/E2xHfel8Ie — navneethkrishna (@navkrish55) February 12, 2020

Soon other teams joined in:

Our sea be so empty now. 🦁💔 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2020

Then Delhi Capitals joined in the game, suggesting they are ready to help if the franchise is re-branding.

In case you're rebranding, do let us know if you need any help, @RCBTweets! We know a thing or two 😉 pic.twitter.com/1nKpDJ7SbV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2020

And of course, they have had a good experience in it. The franchise was re-branded into the Delhi Capitals from the Delhi Daredevils. The revamp worked as they had a much better IPL 2019 than in the previous editions. Maybe, just maybe that is what the RCB and Virat Kohli need to finally lift the first IPL title.

But what is actually going on?

The recent activity suggests to a re-branding of the team. According to a report from Sportstar Hindu, the franchise could rename from the Royal Challengers Bangalore to ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru.’ This would excite the local fan base, especially the ones who had signed a petition on change.org to change the team’s name.

RCB’s move comes hours after they signed Muthoot FinCorp as the title sponsor of this year’s edition of the IPL. Both the parties signed a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a division of Muthoot Pappachan Group; which is also known as Muthoot Blue in the financial services’ industry.

According to the statement, Muthoot Fincorp will now have their front of the jersey- both jersey and training jerseys. Furthermore, Muthoot will also avail in-stadium integration during the home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, digital and other highly valuable media platforms.