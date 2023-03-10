Top 6 Platforms to Play Online Carrom | Score Big with Online Carrom

- Advertisement -

The Indian Maharajas devised the game of carrom in the 18th century. Carrom is a popular board game that has been played for many centuries now. The popularity of the game of carrom board increased after World War I. Around 50 different nations now play the board game of carrom. Much of its foundations are in physics and geometry which also requires intense expertise and focus. It is one of the best indoor games. In this blog, we will look at the top 6 platforms to play online carrom.

There are many online platforms where you can play carrom. Let us have a look at some of the online platforms where you can play carrom on your mobile.

Top Apps to play Online Carrom

S. No. Online Apps 1. Carrom Party 2. World of Carrom: 3D Board Game 3. Carrom Master 4. Carrom Board Pool Champion 5. Carrom Online Board Disc Game 6. Carrom King

Also Read | What is iGaming? Future of i Gaming in India – Prospects of gambling

Carrom Party | Online Carrom

In the thrilling game Carrom Party, you may enjoy yourself by playing the classic game mode and competing against the top players from across the globe.

With over 10T downloads, the game has received some fantastic 4.7 ratings. It includes some straightforward gaming choices with the most striking visuals. The game also features a challenge mode where you may practice and enhance your carrom abilities. Every game you play nets you a sizable quantity of money, which you can use to enter different venues across the globe and compete against other online Carrom Party players to climb the leaderboard.

World of Carrom: 3D Board Game | Carrom game online

Warld of Carrom: 3D Board Game has received more than 1Cr downloads and a 4.1 rating on the Google Play Store. The publisher of the game is AppOn Innovate, which also has a few other well-liked titles available on the Play Store. It is a fully 3D-based game with high-quality interaction.

Also Read | How sports data analytics is changing the face of sports & helping create better sporting strategies

You may play the game’s simple multiplayer modes to compete against actual gamers from across the world. The game’s most underappreciated feature is its proprietary four-player and two-player carrom modes that can be played on the same device with friends or actual players (Android). Featuring several fantastic features, like play against computers, 1v1 mode, 2v2 mode, trick shot game mode, specially created pucks, and strikers with an abundance of striker upgrading possibilities.

Carrom Master | Carrom board online

One of the top online games, Carrom Master, has 4.6 ratings, and millions of users. You may play the game and win big prizes while competing daily against millions of other online carrom players.

The Carrom Master, an app that can be downloaded from the Play Store for Android devices, provides the most basic version of this immensely popular game to your cell phones. This game is skilled and gives you the greatest experience.

Also Read | Top 10 indoor games | Know best indoor games & its benefits

Carrom Board Pool Champion | Carrom game online

Using this app, you may challenge your friends and see who is the best at the game by playing in multiplayer mode. The game offers a variety of gameplay choices or modes, including online multiplayer carrom, asking your Facebook friends to participate, computer play, and local multiplayer games.

Carrom Online Board Disc Game

Carrom Online Board Disc Game offers much improved graphic visuals, easy controls, and fantastic physics for online play with other people around the world. The goal is to collect every coin before your adversary succeeds. In the carrom tournament games, you may also play for pleasure by selecting the computer option, defeating the computer, and leveling up to compete against actual players.

Also Read | Online Gaming Laws: A guide to avoiding negligence

Carrom King | Online Carrom

A traditional board game featuring enjoyable alternatives for playing with friends, families, and children is called Carrom King. It has incredible features like striker power-ups, striker abilities, and aim possibilities. The game also offers a multiplayer option if you want to challenge other players or wish to play with actual players. You may play against a computer by choosing the play with computer option.

The game is mainly focused on providing colorful pucks with distinctive designs and a variety of other collectible items that you can earn or discover by playing with others.

Also Read | Top 40 Best Betting Sites in India | Who do you Bet On?

Can I play carrom online? Yes, you can play this game as there are various platforms available:

5. Carrom Online Board Disc Game How to earn money online with carrom pool? Yes, you can earn money from online carrom game like Gamezy app. Download the various apps and play for cash. You can redeem the cash anytime you want. Can we play carrom online with friends? Yes, you can play carrom online with friends. Here you can send invitations through third party apps like Facebook, Whatsapp, Signal and several others. How to play carrom 2 players online? Carrom 2 Player is an online game based on the classic board game. Your task is to send the chip directly into the hole. The first move is yours, but if you miss, the opponent will have the advantage.