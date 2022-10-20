Thursday, October 20, 2022
PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls Registered Their 3rd Victory | Gujarat Giants Beat UP Yoddha

By Sneha Ghosh
The Bengaluru Bulls registered their third victory in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 9). The Bulls defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by a remarkable score of 45-28 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Bengaluru Bulls have secured third place in the League Table as well.

Both the sides exchanged scores, but Bengaluru Bulls took the lead just after reaching half the time of the first round. Bharat secured a super raid dismissing M Abishek, K. Abhimanyu, and V Visvanath to make the first all-out with a score of 11-5. In the second half as well, Bengaluru Bulls retained their dominance, with two more all-outs by Bharat and Kandola, the Bulls defeated the Thalaivas.

Gujrat Giants vs UP Yoddha

Meanwhile, Gujrat Giants beat UP Yoddha by a score of 51-45. Captain Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh were the ace players who fought for the Giants in crushing the Yoddhas. With this win, Gujrat Giants took sixth place, leaving the seventh place for the UP Yoddhas in the League Table.

Both the teams scored in the first five minutes of the match, where both Chandran Ranjit and Surender Gill picked up raids for their respective teams. Pardeep Narwal secured a Super Raid in the 9th minute, leading his team but soon after, Ranjit took over by 12-11 after a fantastic raid. After a continuous tussle between the two sides, Gujrat Giants managed to register their victory.

PKL 9: Points Table

PKL 9: Tomorrow’s Schedule

  • 21 October- 7:30 pm
  • Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium
vs
  • 21 October- 8:30 pm
  • Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium
vs
  • 21 October- 9:30 pm
  • Sree Kanteerava Stadium
vs

Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleLenny Rodrigues | The footballer’s journey from Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan

