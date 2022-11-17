Pinky Magar reveals plans to propose also the hike of women footballers in IWL

- Advertisement -

Introduction

For the first time in the last 85 years, a former female Indian international footballer has been included in the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee (Pinky Magar) along with other members consisting of former India international male footballers like I.M Vijayan (chairman), Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, and Arun Malhotra.

Naturally, Pinky Magar the 36-year-old former India international who has been co-opted in the federation’s technical committee as well as in the executive committee is elated and she believes the time has finally come for India’s women’s football to take off.

Pinky Magar’s Career

Pinky Magar was born in Jharsuguda in Odisha to her parents, Ram Bahadur Bompal Magar and Purnima Devi. Talking over the phone from Mumbai where Pinky and her Federation colleagues will be watching the final of the ongoing Under-17 Women’s World Cup, slated to be on 30th October, she revealed,

“I became passionate about football right from the beginning of my childhood. The reason was simple. My uncle, as well as my elder brother, was a professional footballer.”

Pinky after having represented Odisha and Railways in the senior national championship made her debut for India at the Women’s Asian Cup qualification in 2006 against Guam and scored her first goal in the match. She donned Indian shirts at the 2008 Asian AFC Women’s and the London Olympics qualifiers in 2012. Pinky was a part of the national winning squads that played in the 2010 and 2012 SAFF Women’s Championship and she struck a hat-trick against Bhutan in the 2012 SAFF Women’s championship. Pinky Magar has scored 15 goals in 30 international matches.

The Belief of Pinky Magar

Pinky believes now Indian women’s football will see a true development. She said,

“We all know that India’s women’s team is currently ranked 58 in the Fifa listing. So, if the federation takes initiative for real development then it will not be impossible for women to earn qualification for the World Cup and Olympics also. Practically, plans are being chalked out for the preparation for the Olympics qualifiers that will take place next year.” Besides, according to the technical committee member, the new federation is also planning to start development at the grass route level of women’s football. She revealed, “For example, under-17 state women’s football leagues across the country might be introduced.”

IWL and senior national championship

Pinky Magar also disclosed that the women’s committee under the chairmanship of renowned Manipuri and former Indian international, Tababi Devi, and the technical committee have plans to propose a hike in salary for the participating footballers in the Indian Women’s League (IWL). Simultaneously, these two committees have plans to request the federation president and secretary to set focus on women’s senior national championships. Pinky said,

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has upgraded women’s cricketers’ salary, equaling to the men’s cricketers’ package. We also have similar plans to propose to the federation for the hike of salary of participating women players in the IWL. But at the same time, we must have to admit that the federation does not have the financial strength the BCCI has. So, it can take time for the federation to bring financial investments into women’s football. But I believe the drive will be initiated now. At the same time, we feel women’s senior national championships should be highlighted and the matches must be broadcasted. So far I know, these plans are being chalked out.”

