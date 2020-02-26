9 Blockbuster ways how Physical Therapy can heal you | Rehab Station

How busy are you? “Very much!” might be your most probable answer. And you are not alone there! According to a survey by Cigna TTK Health Insurance, 89% of the Indians admit of suffering from stress, with work being the major factor. And this rising workload in our respective professions has taken a toll on our health. Enter physical therapy.

Sports fans will tell you that a physical therapist is a person who runs out on the field every time an athlete is injured! Or maybe your grandma just got her knees replaced at a physical therapy centre and is literally dancing these days! Or maybe a friend of yours got healed through physiotherapy and you are considering visiting one.

These are just a few glimpses of the amazing powers that physical therapy beholds. It has been proven to miraculously heal people of all age groups with varying activity levels and a variety of conditions. If you have queries about physical therapy and its benefits, you are at the right place!

What is Physical therapy?

According to the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) “Physical therapists are movement experts who optimize the quality of life through prescribed exercise, hands-on care, and patient education.” This is definitely an apt definition!

To put it simply, your physiotherapist is responsible for helping you resume your desired activities post any injury or surgery, and ensure that you perform your daily routine, job or recreational activities without pain or difficulty!

You can even see a physiotherapist if you want to maintain/improve your current physical activity levels without any pain or injury!

9 blockbuster ways in which physical therapy can heal you:

1. Ankle Sprain

According to the research of Brian Waterman in 2010, American statistics show that individuals of a young age are prone to have an ankle sprain. However, half of all ankle sprains occur during some athletic activity, particularly in indoor and court sports. Lateral sprains are most commonly occur in all age individuals.

The popular common causes are either overuse of ankle muscles or accidental trauma during any sport or functional activity. Nevertheless, physical therapists can help you immediately after injury to decrease pain, swelling and improve ankle mobility.

Icing and proper protection of the ankle with supervised physical therapy sessions help in accelerated recovery and early return to sports. More importantly, physiotherapists can also help you on all levels to reduce the incidence of such ankle sprain and overuse injuries!

2. Frozen Shoulder

Have you ever noticed that one fine day you are just not able to take your hand behind your back?! No, you are not getting old. That’s the first alarming sign of a frozen shoulder! It is one of the common non-pathological conditions seen in middle-aged individuals. In fact, it is more common in individuals with long-standing diabetes.

Physical therapy can help you in complete recovery of frozen shoulders. Supervised and guided physical therapy exercises help to regain the mobility and strength of the shoulder. Physiotherapy helps to regain shoulder joint mobility without aggravating the pain, thereby resulting in more functional independence in previously painful activities.

3. Knee pain

Your knees have the major responsibility of carrying the body weight in all weight-bearing activities. However today, Knee pain is the most common complaint, especially with degenerative changes. Athletes, on the other hand, suffer from knee pain due to overuse and injuries.

The health of the knee depends upon the smooth, coordinated function of joint mobility, quadriceps- hamstrings strength and flexibility and stability of the joint given by ligaments. Physiotherapy is the perfect way to ensure proper flexibility-strength-stability! Loading of the knee is a major concern during most of our routine and recreational activities.

Supervised programs with gradual progressions will help to improve strength without aggravating the pain. Furthermore, proprioceptive training is essential for the fine-tuning during all fast-paced, high impact, loading activities.

4. Shin Splint

The shin bone is the bone in the front of the leg. Shin splints is a throbbing pain along the shin bone whenever you sprint, jog or put weight on that leg. In medical terms, the diagnosis is termed ‘medial tibial stress syndrome’. The pain shoots between the knee and ankle and aggravates with every weight-bearing activity.

Only in severe cases, the pain is present at rest also. It results from constant, repeated, increasing the load on the shin bone and muscles around it; without adequate rest periods. It is important to note that the injury is common in runners, dancers, military recruits etc.

Before resuming previous intensity of activities, a stretching and strengthening program for muscles helps maintain arches and alignment of the foot. A physiotherapist can help by gradually progressing these exercises without triggering pain and facilitate a return back to activities.

5. Tennis Elbow

Fun fact: Tennis elbow does not occur only in tennis players! It is basically a syndrome where overuse of wrist muscles due to the excessive wrist and hand movements, leads to pain. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar once suffered from this injury. Common symptoms include pain over the elbow, difficulty in gripping and lifting objects.

However, the good news is this is one of the most easily recoverable conditions. All you need to do is see a physiotherapist and start with a supervised strengthening and stretching program of wrist and elbow muscles.

6. Mouse-hand syndrome

Are you spending the majority of your time in a desk job? Then this is something you should definitely read. The Mouse-hand syndrome is a feeling of pain and numbness in hands, mostly resulting from continuous computer use.

This syndrome doesn’t occur because of damage to any single structure. On the contrary, it occurs due to factors like prolonged static postures which places a lot of stress across the neck-shoulder- hands chain.

Thus, it is important to consult your physiotherapist to evaluate your working postures, upper back and shoulder strength and hand mobility and function before they turn out to be serious. Moreover, ergonomic corrections at the workplace and postural correction exercises will also minimise the recurrence of such nagging complaints.

7. Knee Replacement surgery

The number of people opting for knee replacement has increased by leaps and bounds. This may be because people now want to pursue recreational and job activities unhindered by ageing processes, along with advanced surgical techniques with improved success rates. A major part of a successful post-operative return to function is proper physiotherapy.

The objective of the replacement to return the person back to his/her activities. Hence, physical therapy becomes indispensable! Regaining knee mobility, hip and knee strength and functional activity training get you up and about in no time!

8. Neck and Low Back Pain

The back is the central structure of the spine which starts from the neck and ends at the tail bone. However, one of the most common complaints a physical therapist deals with is neck and back pain. Back pain is a common problem for all age groups irrespective of gender and activity level.

The treatment for back pain varies with respect to age, cause of pain, and severity. Recurrence of low back pain is very high if one neglects the pain and physical therapy.

A physical therapist works on the mobility and stability of the spine and suggests ergonomic advice regarding posture correction during activities at home, work or in the gym. Moreover, manual therapy and mobilisation techniques combined with electrotherapy give excellent results in reducing back pain.

9. Groin Pain

There can be various underlying reasons for getting groin pain. Hip or groin pain is common in athletes involved in sports where repeated kicking, running and twisting forces are high like football, cricket, hockey, long-distance running etc.

Hip pain can also be a symptom due to back problems (disc problems leading to pinching of the nerve), or pathology or arthritis of the hip joint, or muscle strain, or hernia. Quite naturally, identifying the cause of pain is essential to treat the pain.

Correction of imbalance between the strength of muscles around the hip and lower abdomen is essential for a full recovery. A physiotherapist helps to reduce the pain and rectify the muscle strength and flexibility issues. As a result, when the pain subsides and muscular imbalance is tackled, the person can perform goal specific activities better.

10. Performance Enhancement

Athletes face a plateau at some point in their sporting journey, irrespective of whether they compete at a high, professional or a recreational level. Necessarily it need not always be some injury to halt one’s progress, but still, the performance is the same as it was 2 years ago!!

That’s the right time when a physical therapist can help you to break your plateau and make your comeback stronger! This is done using the expertise of a physiotherapist’s knowledge and skills. Use of advanced technology for assessments and evidence-based practice for management can help to manage such cases with higher success rate!

