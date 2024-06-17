Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Claims Runner-Up Title

- Advertisement -

Indian Tennis player, Sumit Nagal was unable to claim consecutive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour, losing to World No. 34 Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challenger final on Sunday.

Darderi, the top-seeded Italian, won the match with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 scoreline, wrapping it up in just 62 minutes.

Nagal, playing his 10th match in the last 12 days, seemed fatigued from his recent successes, which included a victory at the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany, marking his sixth career Challenger title and boosting him to a career-high ranking of 77. This new ranking places him in contention for a spot in the men’s singles event at the Paris Olympics.

What a fortnight! Left it all out there on the court in the last couple of weeks 🥵 Super proud of the results. Time to rest and recover for Wimbledon 🌱 📸 Daniele Combi pic.twitter.com/foUW6POFzH — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) June 16, 2024

In the semi-final, Darderi overcame Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in a grueling three-set match. In the final, he quickly took control, breaking Nagal’s serve three times to win the first set in just 27 minutes.

Though Nagal briefly interrupted Darderi’s streak of eight consecutive games in the second set, the Italian regained dominance, breaking Nagal’s serve once more to take a 4-2 lead and eventually the match.

The victory elevates him to a tie for fourth place on the all-time list of highest-ranked Indian men since the computerized rankings began in 1973. He shares this spot with Sashi Menon, trailing only Somdev Devvarman (62), Ramesh Krishnan (23), and Vijay Amritraj (18).

Earlier this year, he clinched the Chennai Challenger title and reached the second round of the Australian Open. However, in the Perugia final, 26-year-old Nagal was defeated by his Italian opponent, preventing him from securing his third title of the year.

