Friday, March 27, 2020
Home Sports Football Pele declares this player as the best footballer in the world

Pele declares this player as the best footballer in the world

mmBy Warad Bhat
Published On:

Brazilian football legend Pele recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s best footballer. However, he believes that neither Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are as good as the legend himself. Pele is regarded as one of the best footballers of all time and several footballers of the earlier generation looked up to the Brazilian.

“Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, because he is more consistent over the past 10 years, although Messi should not be forgotten,” said the Brazilian legend in an interview on the Pilhado YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been 2 of the best players of the last decade. It will be a long time before we see two players who strive to be the best in the world so consistently. Also, the rivalry between the two has seen passionate fans take on each other proving, why either of them is truly the best.

The rivalry will continue even after they have retired and we are truly lucky to have witnessed these two greats in their prime.

Ronaldo has played for 4 different clubs in 4 different countries, scoring 626 goals in his club career. Messi, on the other hand, has been a one-club man. He made his debut for Barcelona in 2004 and has scored 638 goals since then.

Pele’s career journey in brief

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, began his senior career in 1956. He made 638 appearances for the Brazilian football club Santos, scoring 619 goals in the process. Pele then played for New York-based football club, New York Cosmos from 1975-1977. He made 56 appearances and scored 31 goals during his time in New York. 

He made his senior international debut for Brazil in 1957 and made 92 appearances for his country. Between 1957-1971 he scored 77 goals and was a part of 3 World Cup-winning teams in 1958, 1962, 1970.

An 18-year-old Pele announced himself on the global stage as he won the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award and the Silver Ball in his debut World Cup campaign of 1958.

Decades later, he is the leading goalscorer of all time and the only player to win 3 World Cups.

mm
Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
Previous articleDiscovery, NBC suffer massive losses due to postponed Tokyo Games
Next articleCoronavirus: List of sports events that could get affected due to COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

COVID-19 kills this African footballer & Sports Minister

Warad Bhat -
Somali football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was admitted at the NorthWest London Hospital and passed away...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: List of sports events that could get affected due to COVID-19

Warad Bhat -
Given how the current situation is turning out, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to almost all activities globally. Sporting events are also...
Read more
News

Discovery, NBC suffer massive losses due to postponed Tokyo Games

Warad Bhat -
The decision to postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 until next year has left the television industry in deep trouble. Global media giants...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
I-league clubs complains about ISL promoters

I-League Clubs Seek Clarity From AIFF Over ISL Promoters’ Interference

India KreedOn

AFC Asian Cup 2019 | UAE vs India Match Preview :...

What It Takes To Be Fit Like Sunil Chhetri : Fitness...