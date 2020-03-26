Pele declares this player as the best footballer in the world

Brazilian football legend Pele recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s best footballer. However, he believes that neither Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are as good as the legend himself. Pele is regarded as one of the best footballers of all time and several footballers of the earlier generation looked up to the Brazilian.

“Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, because he is more consistent over the past 10 years, although Messi should not be forgotten,” said the Brazilian legend in an interview on the Pilhado YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been 2 of the best players of the last decade. It will be a long time before we see two players who strive to be the best in the world so consistently. Also, the rivalry between the two has seen passionate fans take on each other proving, why either of them is truly the best.

The rivalry will continue even after they have retired and we are truly lucky to have witnessed these two greats in their prime.

Ronaldo has played for 4 different clubs in 4 different countries, scoring 626 goals in his club career. Messi, on the other hand, has been a one-club man. He made his debut for Barcelona in 2004 and has scored 638 goals since then.

Pele’s career journey in brief

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, began his senior career in 1956. He made 638 appearances for the Brazilian football club Santos, scoring 619 goals in the process. Pele then played for New York-based football club, New York Cosmos from 1975-1977. He made 56 appearances and scored 31 goals during his time in New York.



He made his senior international debut for Brazil in 1957 and made 92 appearances for his country. Between 1957-1971 he scored 77 goals and was a part of 3 World Cup-winning teams in 1958, 1962, 1970.

An 18-year-old Pele announced himself on the global stage as he won the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award and the Silver Ball in his debut World Cup campaign of 1958.

Decades later, he is the leading goalscorer of all time and the only player to win 3 World Cups.