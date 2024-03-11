PCB Chairman Naqvi Calls for ‘Participation Assurance’ from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025

- Advertisement -

The looming uncertainty over the participation of the Indian cricket team in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is creating concern for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The recently appointed PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is anticipated to address this issue during the ICC meeting in Dubai next week. Set to take place in February-March 2025, the Champions Trophy has prompted Naqvi to seek assurance from Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on the sidelines of the meeting.

Nevertheless, as there is almost a year left, the BCCI is not expected to provide immediate assurances. Obstacles such as security concerns and the requirement for approval from the Indian government still pose substantial challenges. Naqvi is purportedly of the opinion that obtaining an early affirmation from the BCCI would be advantageous for both cricket boards. His goal is to persuade the ICC and BCCI regarding the significance of a prompt decision for promotional reasons.

Naqvi is anticipated to provide assurance to the BCCI regarding enhanced security measures in Pakistan, emphasizing the recent successful conclusion of elections and the establishment of a new government. It is probable that he will underscore the improved facilities at Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi stadiums. The BCCI, awaiting government approval, is yet to make a conclusive decision on India’s involvement in the Champions Trophy. While the ICC meeting in Dubai may offer some insights, a definitive response is likely to be contingent on unfolding developments in the upcoming months.

