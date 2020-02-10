Monday, February 10, 2020
PBL 2020: Bengaluru Raptors enter history books for doing this

PBL Final KreedOn
Credits: PBL

Bengaluru Raptors entered history books by becoming the first-ever team in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) to clinch consecutive titles after beating North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in the finals at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

And like it always happens, it took the mixed doubles match to decide who the winner was with the scores tied 2-2.

And this time, it was the mixed doubles pair of Eom Hye Won and Chan Peng Soon, playing the Raptors’ trump match, who delivered in front of the clamorous Bengaluru fans in and helped their team win the trophy. The duo got the better of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kim Ha Na in the penultimate game.

Earlier in the evening, World Championships bronze medallist and Raptors’ skipper Sai Praneeth returned strongly in the first men’s singles match to avenge the loss in the first game by outplaying World No.18, Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Even though he started on an erratic note in the first game, the local favourite stepped up his game in the next two sets, clearly evident in the 39-stroke rally-point-victory at the start of the second game.

However, the Warriors made a comeback in the men’s doubles through Lee Yong Dae and Bodin Isarain. The well-deserved victory against Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro in the Trump match propelled their team into a 2-1 lead.

However, World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying helped level scores by outsmarting world No. 10 Michelle Li and remaining unbeaten in this edition. The mixed pair then stepped in to deliver the Raptors’ second consecutive PBL title.

Results

Bengaluru Raptors bt. North-Eastern Warriors 4-2

Sai Praneeth bt. Lee Cheuk Yiu 14-15, 15-9, 15-3;

Bodin Isara & Lee Yong Dae bt. Rian Agung Saputro & Arun George (T) 11-15, 15-13, 14-15; Tai Tzu Ying bt. Michelle Li 15-9, 15-12;

Eom Hye Won & Chan Peng Soon (T) bt. Kim Ha Na & Krishna Prasad Garaga 15-14, 14-15, 15-12).

