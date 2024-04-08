PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Both teams find themselves in a similar position in the points table, with PBKS slightly trailing SRH, making this match a crucial one for both sides to climb up the standings.

Historically, SRH has had the upper hand against PBKS, winning 14 out of their 21 encounters in the league. The last encounter between these two teams in IPL 2023 saw PBKS suffering a defeat by eight wickets.

On the other hand, PBKS’ batting unit has shown glimpses of brilliance but has lacked consistency in converting starts into big scores. However, they will be buoyed by the confidence gained from Shashank Singh’s majestic knock in the previous match against Gujarat Titans.

Given the home advantage for PBKS, playing at their home ground in Chandigarh, they will be hoping to capitalize on familiar conditions and support from the local crowd. SRH, with their strong batting lineup and momentum from previous victories, will look to maintain their winning streak and further solidify their position in the points table.

PBKS vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match PBKS vs SRH, 23rd Match Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Thursday, 9 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaGTng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for PBKS vs SRH Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Weather forecast for PBKS vs SRH match Temperature: 36°C

Humidity: 24%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for PBKS vs SRH The track at this new stadium is considered India’s fastest pitch that will assist fast bowlers with its extra bounce. Toss Factor in PBKS vs SRH The team bowling first may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs. The team batting second typically wins. PBKS vs SRH Head-to-head PBKS – 7 win

SRH – 14 win Tata IPL squads PBKS vs SRH PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Travis Head, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Impact Players

PBKS: Ashutosh Sharma, Nathan Ellis, Vidhwath Kaverappa

SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Shikhar Dhawan, Travis Head, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Aiden Markram, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Aiden Markram, Arshdeep Singh, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Harpreet Brar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With his recent good form, Klaasen promises reliability behind the stumps and the potential to contribute valuable runs with the bat, making him a prime choice for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar’s aggressive batting style and ability to score runs consistently makes him a prime choice for fantasy teams. He can dominate opposition bowlers and accumulate points consistently. Although not in his best form, Dhawan can return to best on any given day.

Travis Head: In fine form, as seen in this season of IPL. He is expected to make a substantial contribution with the bat in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma: His recent performance in the game against CSK gives an assurance of giving some points with his quickfire batting. He can provide stability and acceleration as needed.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sam Curran: His explosive batting and handy left-arm seam bowling can help make significant point contributions to your fantasy teams. He can contribute with both bat and ball, thus making him a valuable pick.

Aiden Markram: Markram is expected to make a significant impact with both bat and ball. His ability to provide balance to the team’s lineup adds value.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Pat Cummins: Cummins’ pace and leadership brings an aggressive personality to the SRH side. He can gather crucial points for fantasy cricket teams through stellar performances.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Kumar’s swing bowling and early wicket-taking ability can provide crucial breakthroughs for his team.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada possesses a rare combination of qualities including lethal pace and the ability to take wickets consistently. He is an essential pick since he can deliver match-winning performances.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Shikhar Dhawan

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Aiden Markram and Jonny Bairstow

Must Picks for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Jonny Bairstow

Heinrich Klaasen

Pat Cummins

Risky choices for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Umran Malik

Arshdeep Singh

Who will win today’s match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Considering the current form of key players and the pitch conditions, as well as the historical head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, it appears that SRH holds a significant advantage. The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, is known for assisting fast bowlers with extra bounce, which could favor SRH’s bowlers.

Although PBKS has talented players like Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Kagiso Rabada, SRH’s balanced squad and recent form give them the edge. Moreover, considering the toss factor and the tendency for the team batting second to have an advantage at the venue, SRH might benefit if they chase.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big