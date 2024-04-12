PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an electrifying encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Both teams are coming off defeats and will be eager to reclaim their winning momentum. RR, despite their loss in the previous match, maintains a stronghold on the points table, while PBKS finds themselves striving for consistency.

Sanju Samson, the captain of RR, has been in sublime form, leading from the front with the bat. His contributions have been crucial in RR’s campaign so far. Alongside him, Riyan Parag has emerged as a revelation, displaying remarkable consistency and resilience with the bat.

For PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership and batting prowess will be pivotal in guiding the team to success. Additionally, Shashank Singh’s explosive batting has the potential to turn the game in PBKS’s favor.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is expected to favor batsmen, with a high-scoring encounter anticipated. Pace bowlers could find some assistance from the pitch, but overall, it should be conducive to stroke play. The weather forecast suggests comfortable playing conditions, with minimal chances of disruptions.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match PBKS vs RR, 27th Match Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 13 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaGTng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PBKS vs RR Tata IPL 2024

Key Players in the Form PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada RR: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal Weather forecast for PBKS vs SRH match Temperature: 37°C Humidity: 27% Precipitation: None Wind: 16 km/h Pitch conditions for PBKS vs SRH The track at this new stadium is mostly batting friendly that supports occasional assistance for fast bowlers with its extra bounce. Toss Factor in PBKS vs SRH The team bowling first may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs. The team batting second typically wins. PBKS vs SRH Head-to-head PBKS – 11 wins RR – 15 wins PBKS vs SRH Tata IPL squads PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian.

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw

RR: Nandre Burger, Adam Zampa, Shubham Dubey

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PBKS vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Samson’s track record of consistent performances establishes him as a dependable choice. His capability to adapt to different match situations and deliver impactful innings further solidifies his standing as a premier wicketkeeper-batsman option. Besides, he is in good form. Chances are high that he would lead RR from the front with his batting.

Jos Buttler: Buttler showcased his regained form with an explosive century against RCB in the previous match, reinstating his reputation as a formidable batsman. His aggressive approach and ability to dominate any bowling attack make him a potent threat once he settles on the crease.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan’s consistent run-scoring ability and aggressive batting style make him an indispensable asset for fantasy teams. While he may not be in peak form currently, Dhawan’s knack for staging comebacks ensures his potential to deliver outstanding performances on any given day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Despite Jaiswal’s recent struggles with form, his aggressive batting demeanor at the top of the order makes him a promising selection among batsmen. While he may be enduring a lean patch, Jaiswal’s potential to turn the tables with his attacking approach remains undeniable.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sam Curran: Curran might not be in his best form, but his explosive batting style combined with his adept left-arm seam bowling provides him with multiple avenues to contribute significant points. Whether with the bat or the ball, Curran’s versatility can make substantial contributions towards fantasy team success.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult’s ability to swing the ball and maintain a fiery pace makes him a formidable force, especially during the crucial powerplay overs. His knack for picking up early wickets adds immense value to any bowling unit, establishing him as a key component in shaping the course of a match.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s proficiency in spinning the ball and his repertoire of variations make him a significant asset. His skillful ability to unsettle batsmen and create pressure on the opposition batsmen positions him as a crucial bowler capable of turning the tide of a game in his team’s favor.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada’s lethal pace and consistent wicket-taking ability make him an indispensable choice for fantasy cricket teams. His rare blend of speed and precision enables him to make impactful contributions, often leading to match-winning performances that can tilt the scales in favor of his team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran and Riyan Parag

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Must Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Sam Curran

Riyan Prag

Ravi Ashwin

Risky choices for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Who will win today’s match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

RR might have stumbled in their last match against Gujarat Titans, but they have showcased consistent performances throughout the tournament. On the other hand, PBKS has had a patchy run, securing victories sporadically and struggling to maintain momentum.

Considering several factors, it seems RR has a slight edge over PBKS. However, given the winning run for home teams in the IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) might emerge victorious against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big