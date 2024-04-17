PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: In a highly anticipated clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, the stage is set for a showdown in Match 33 of IPL 2024. Both teams, known for their competitive spirit, find themselves in a struggle for dominance as they aim to turn their fortunes around in this crucial encounter. Expect a fierce battle as these two sides look to make their mark in the tournament.

PBKS vs MI Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match PBKS vs MI, 33rd Match Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 18 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for PBKS vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form PBKS: Kagiso Rabada, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan Weather forecast for PBKS vs MI match. Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 27%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 16 km/h Pitch conditions for PBKS vs MI The track at this new stadium is mostly batting friendly and supports occasional assistance for fast bowlers with its extra bounce. Toss Factor in PBKS vs MI The team bowling first may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs. The team batting second typically wins. PBKS vs MI Head-to-head PBKS – 15 wins

MI – 16 wins Tata IPL squads PBKS vs MI PBKS Squad : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma , Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

Impact Players

PBKS: Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia and Nathan Ellis

MI: Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Dewald Brevis and Akash Madhwal

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Harshal Patel

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Prabhsimran Singh, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Harpreet Brar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Kishan is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, the conditions at Chandigarh are also suitable for the left hander.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. He can provide solid starts to the MI innings and take the game away from the opponents on any given day. In the last game against the Chennai Super Kings, the former MI Skipper scored 105 off just 63 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav: He is another option from the batter’s section who could score big runs for today’s match because he looked in great form after his comeback after injury, he played brilliant knock against RCB, and the nature of the surface also suits his batting style, and all these things makes him such a must have pick for this match. Despite his failure in the last game, SKY makes a cut in the dream team due to his impressive record in the H2H encounter.

Shashank Singh: The 32-years old batter from Punjab Kings has shown his prowess since he got the opportunity this since. The batter has scored some important runs in pressure situation and took the game away from the opposition single handedly. If situation demands, he can replicate something similar against Mumbai Indians as well.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Sam Curran: Curran might not be in his best form, but his explosive batting style combined with his adept left-arm seam bowling provides him with multiple avenues to contribute significant points. Whether with the bat or the ball, Curran’s versatility can make substantial contributions towards fantasy team success.

Liam Livingstone: Star player of PBKS is another allrounder to take in your playing team because of the explosiveness he brings to the batting side and his bowling is also very handy. For the game against MI, Livingstone should get a place in your dream team. His performance with the bat in the last H2H encounter was amazing. He can contribute with the ball as well.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice. He has picked up a total of 10 wickets in 6 matches so far. He could be really deadly against the PBKS.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada’s lethal pace and consistent wicket-taking ability make him an indispensable choice for fantasy cricket teams. His rare blend of speed and precision enables him to make impactful contributions. He often leads to the match-winning performances that can tilt the scales in favor of his team.

Gerald Coetzee: The young South African speedster could also be a big thing in the MI vs PBKS match because of the movement and extra bounce of the surface. Moreover, his ability to ball good lines and length with higher pace makes him even more dangerous. He can utilize the conditions pretty well and can bag some crucial scalps for Mumbai Indians.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav, Gerald Coetzee and Arshdeep Singh

Must Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Gerald Coetzee

Risky choices for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Tilak Varma

Tim David

Harpreet Brar

Ashutosh Sharma

Who will win today’s match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?

Both teams are really struggling to get in form. MI is at number 8 and PBKS are at number 7 but there is no difference in both the teams as both have just won 2 matches each in this IPL 2024. Talking about the possible winner of the match, then analysis says Mumbai Indians have the upper hand in this contest especially the kind of form they are in and due to their aggressiveness in the tournament. On paper Mumbai is also looking well settled than Punjab Kings in every department, so Mumbai is more likely to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big