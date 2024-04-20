PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 21st at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings hold the 9th position on the points table, while Gujarat Titans are in 8th place. Punjab has won two out of seven matches, while Gujarat has won three out of seven. In their recent games, Punjab Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs despite Ashutosh Sharma’s 68 runs, and Gujarat Titans lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with Rashid Khan scoring 31 runs. In their previous four encounters, both teams won two games each, making the upcoming match anticipated by fans.

PBKS vs GT Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match PBKS vs GT, 37th Match Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 21 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for PBKS vs GT Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form PBKS: Kagiso Rabada, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma GT: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan Weather forecast for PBKS vs GT match. Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 27%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 16 km/h Pitch conditions for PBKS vs GT The track at this new stadium is mostly batting friendly and supports occasional assistance for fast bowlers with its extra bounce. Toss Factor in PBKS vs GT The team bowling first may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs. The team batting second typically wins. PBKS vs GT Head-to-head PBKS – 2wins

GT – 2 wins Tata IPL squads PBKS vs GT PBKS Squad : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma , Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson and Sandeep Warrier.

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier.

Impact Players

PBKS: Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Singh, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa

GT: Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wriddhiman Saha, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Jitesh Sharma: In this match, the only wicket keeper who is great option for you is Jitesh Sharma, most of the people are going to drop him because his pocket of runs is empty in this season but in this match there are high chances for him to deliver because against the quality spin bowling of GT he could be the man for Punjab Kings because all their main batter are not Indians but Jitesh Sharma plays spin very well and he is very good behind the stumps, so without any delay you go pick him in your team and make him captain and vice-captain also .

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: Gill, who is in terrific form, is not only a technically sound batsman the ability to anchor innings and play aggressive strokes, making him a reliable choice for accumulating runs in fantasy cricket teams.

Shashank Singh: The 32-years old batter from Punjab Kings has shown his prowess since he got the opportunity. The batter has scored some important runs in pressure situations and took the game away from the opposition single handedly. If the situation demands, he can replicate something similar against Mumbai Indians as well.

Rilee Rossouw: This destructive left hander can score big on such a surface like Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur. He has the ability to destroy any bowling line up, so if you are a risk taker pick him in your team and also make him captain of your team if you want to win the grand league.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sam Curran: Curran might not be in his best form, but his explosive batting style combined with his adept left-arm seam bowling provides him with multiple avenues to contribute significant points. Whether with the bat or the ball, Curran’s versatility can make substantial contributions towards fantasy team success.

Liam Livingstone: Star player of PBKS is another allrounder to take in your playing team because of the explosiveness he brings to the batting side and his bowling is also very handy. He an automatic choice in your dream 11 team and good option of captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada’s lethal pace and consistent wicket-taking ability make him an indispensable choice for fantasy cricket teams. His rare blend of speed and precision enables him to make impactful contributions. He often leads to the match-winning performances that can tilt the scales in favor of his team.

Noor Ahmad: The promising young spinner has demonstrated his ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and pick up crucial wickets. It is expected that Noor will play a crucial role in today’s match against PBKS.

Rashid Khan: The world-class bowler from Afghanistan is renowned for his exceptional spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat, making him a top pick for fantasy cricket teams seeking versatility and match-winning abilities.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sam Curran, Shubman Gill and Rilee Rossouw

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan, Jitesh Sharma and Mohit Sharma

Must Picks for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Shubman Gill

Risky choices for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Harpreet Brar

Abhinav Manohar

Rahul Tewatia

Who will win today’s match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Kings?

Talking about the winner of the, so it’s very hard to tell the winner directly because toss matters the most in every match but in this ground team batting second are winning the matches, but GT is the team who likes to defend the score and they have all the things to defend any total on any ground and on the paper GT is looking bit down to Punjab Kings and their batters are also struggling with the form. The only thing that favors GT in this match is their ability to defend. If you look at analysis, clearly GT has the upper hand on the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big