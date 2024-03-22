PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: It’s a double-Header Saturday and the cricketing world is buzzing with excitement Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are ready to lock horns. The thrilling north Indian derby will take place at the iconic Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Can Shikhar Dhawan lead PBKS to their first IPL glory, or will Rishabh Pant‘s DC checkmate the men in red? Both teams will be eager to showcase their talent and start their tournament on a high.

PBKS vs DC Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Match Prediction

Match: PBKS vs DC – Tata IPL Opener Match Date: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 Match Time: 3:30 PM IST Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for PBKS vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in Form

PBKS top performers Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis DC top performers David Warner, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

Weather Forecast

Weather forecast Temperature: 30°C Humidity: 45% Wind Speed: 15 km/hr Precipitation: None

Pitch Condition & Toss Factor

Pitch conditions The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium favors spinners and medium pacers. Batters will need to capitalize on the powerplay and avoid early wickets to post a competitive total. Toss Factor Both teams may opt to bowl first, considering the dew factor later in the game, aiming to exploit favorable conditions.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-head

PBKS vs DC Head-to-head Matches Played: 32 PBKS Win: 16 DC Win: 16 No Result: 0

Squads

PBKS vs DC Squads IPL 2024 PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. DC squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players

PBKS: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh

DC: Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PBKS vs DC | Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: This dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman has an explosive batting style. He can accumulate runs quickly. Additionally, his agility behind the stumps make him an ideal choice.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: A seasoned opener with a proven track record in T20 cricket, known for his consistency and ability to score big runs.

David Warner: experienced campaigner and a prolific run-scorer at the top of the order, known for his aggressive batting style and ability to provide quick starts.

Prithvi Shaw: Young and talented batsman with immense potential, known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to dominate the bowlers, making him a promising choice.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Harshal Patel: Effective seam bowler capable of picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs with his variations.

Kagiso Rabada: World-class fast bowler with the ability to trouble batsmen with his pace and bounce, known for his knack of picking up wickets regularly.

Arshdeep Singh: Promising young bowler with good variations and the ability to bowl economically, known for his accuracy.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner

Rishabh Pant

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jonny Bairstow

Prithvi Shaw

Anrich Nortje

Must Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Jonny Bairstow

David Warner

Liam Livingstone

Sam Curran

Rishi Dhawan

Risky choices for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep Singh

Rahul Chahar

Khaleel Ahmed

Who will win this match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

It appears to be a closely contested encounter. Both teams have formidable lineups with strong batting and bowling units. However, considering the overall balance and recent form, Punjab Kings might hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this match.

Punjab Kings have a well-balanced squad with experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the batting order, complemented by the all-round abilities of Sam Curran. The presence of quality bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel further provides depth to their bowling attack.

On the other hand, while Delhi Capitals also boast talented players like David Warner and Rishabh Pant, their bowling unit might face a tough challenge against the strong batting lineup of Punjab Kings.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big