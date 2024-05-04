PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in Dharamsala, as both teams look to solidify their positions in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. PBKS, buoyed by their recent form and victory over CSK in the first leg, will aim to maintain their momentum. On the other hand, CSK, despite a slightly higher position in the points table, will be keen on redemption after their previous defeat.

Punjab Kings have shown signs of resurgence lately, displaying a more cohesive performance with both bat and ball. Their convincing win against CSK in the previous encounter will undoubtedly boost their confidence. However, inconsistency has been their Achilles’ heel, and they’ll be eager to address it in this crucial phase of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed campaign so far. While they have showcased glimpses of their trademark dominance, they’ve also encountered setbacks, including the loss to PBKS in the first leg. With only a few matches remaining before the playoffs, CSK will be determined to find their rhythm and secure vital points.

In their previous meeting this season, PBKS emerged victorious with a convincing seven-wicket win over CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, CSK holds the historical advantage in head-to-head encounters, boasting a superior record against PBKS. Nevertheless, recent form and momentum could play a significant role in determining the outcome of this match.

PBKS VS CSK Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match PBKS VS CSK, 53rd Match Venue HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 5 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PBKS VS CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Richard Gleeson Weather forecast for PBKS VS CSK match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 8% Humidity: 36% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for PBKS VS CSK Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly Best Suited To: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in PBKS VS CSK In Dharamshala, fast bowlers usually do well, and teams often score a lot of runs when they bat first. Teams batting second usually find it hard to chase those big scores. PBKS VS CSK Head-to-head PBKS – 14 wins CSK – 15 wins PBKS VS CSK Tata IPL squads PBKS squad : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Sam Curran (c), Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Chaudhary, Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh

Impact Players

PBKS: Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa

CSK: Sameer Rizvi, Shaikh Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Jonny Bairstow, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson

PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MS Dhoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shashank Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Rahul Chahar, Richard Gleeson

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

MS Dhoni: The 42-year-old former Indian captain is in fine form. Dhoni has scored 110 runs so far at an average of 110 and a strike-rate of 229.16.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has scored 509 runs in 10 games with a strike rate of 146.68. He has already scored 4 fifties and a century in the tournament.

Shivam Dube: Dube has been in fine form this year, having scored 350 runs with a remarkable strike-rate of 172.41 and an average of 58.33.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow is a match-winner. He recently scored a century against KKR when he helped his side successfully chase down 267. In eight matches so far, Bairstow has amassed 246 runs at an impressive rate of 166.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja isn’t in the best of forms, however on his day, he can be lethal. That’s why he is our allrounder pick for today’s match.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Richard Gleeson: Gleeson has scalped 1 wicket in the last H2H game conceding just 30 runs. The conditions at Dharamshala will favor him and hence, he should get a place in your dream team.

Arshdeep Singh: This Punjab Kings bowler has 13 wickets to his name in ten matches, placing him ninth in the race for the coveted Purple Cap.

Harshal Patel: Patel is currently 4th in the Purple Cap race with an impressive tally of 14 scalps so far.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jonny Bairstow

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja

Must Picks for PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni

Jonny Bairstow

Risky choices for PBKS VS CSK Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings?

PBKS might hold a slight edge as the favorites in this match. They have shown signs of improvement in their recent performances, and their victory over CSK in the first leg of the tournament adds to their confidence.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

