Paris Olympics 2024: Rohan Bopanna Set to Team Up with Sriram Balaji or Yuki Bhambri

India’s Tennis doubles player, Rohan Bopanna, is considering either N Sriram Balaji or Yuki Bhambri as his partner for the Paris Olympics 2024. The All-India Tennis Association (AITA) is expected to endorse his choice, though the final decision will be made by the selection committee.

At 44 and ranked fourth in the world, Bopanna, as a top-10 player, has the privilege of selecting his partner according to the rules. The men’s doubles event at the Paris Games will feature 32 teams, with each nation allowed to enter up to two teams.

The qualification criteria allow the top-10 players to choose their partners, provided they are ranked within the top 300 on the ATP and WTA ranking lists. The rankings as of June 10, following the French Open, will be used for qualification purposes.

Sources from AITA indicate that Bopanna has suggested Balaji and Bhambri to the national federation as his potential partners for the Paris Olympics and recommended their inclusion in TOPS.

Balaji and Bhambri have achieved commendable results on clay courts leading up to the Roland Garros, where competitions will coincide with the Summer Olympics starting on July 27.

Balaji, alongside German partner Andre Begemann, secured victory at the Cagliari Challenger event and made it to the semifinals at Francavilla al Mare in Italy.

Bhambri, paired with French player Albano Olivetti, clinched the title at the ATP 250 event in Munich in April and reached the semifinals of the Bordeaux Challenger, the only tournament he participated in this month.

The selection process for the Olympics and other multi-sport events has often been a source of controversy in Indian tennis. In 2012, a major dispute arose when both Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna refused to team up with Leander Paes, leading to Paes partnering with Vishnu Vardhan.

