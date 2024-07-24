Paris Olympics 2024: Potential Medal Opportunities and Challenges for India

- Advertisement -

As the world is preparing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, all eyes are on India’s contingent of 118 athletes which comprise a mixture of experienced veterans and promising debutants. The Indian team has five medalists from Tokyo 2020 including a first ever gold for athletics by Neeraj Chopra.

India will be looking to build on their record haul of seven medals from the previous edition, with several athletes emerging as strong medal prospects. Let us have an insight into India’s leading hopes for medals and consider what might favour or impede them.

Paris Olympics 2024: Medal Opportunities and Challenges for India

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw)

The defending Olympic champion is undoubtedly the standout favorite to defend his crown in Paris. Throughout the year, Neeraj has been able to maintain his distance within a range of about 87-89 metres, a significant mark for many top throwers in the world this year. Although he hasn’t reached beyond the 90m mark yet, it is difficult to bet against him because of his consistency and propensity for winning major championships within his comfort zone.

Nevertheless, Neeraj’s buildup was somewhat affected by an adductor niggle, and so far he has taken part in only three competitions this season. He has had just sixteen competitive throws before coming into this competition, raising questions about whether he has had enough matches prior to the Olympics. But instead of focusing on anything else, the twenty-five-year-old concentrated on being fit.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg)

The Tokyo silver medalist is aiming to go one better and clinch the elusive Olympic gold in Paris. Mirabai’s personal best of 207 kg puts her well ahead of the competition, with only one lifter crossing the 200kg mark this year. If she can improve her snatch to 90 kg and maintain her clean and jerk in the 115kg range, a total of 205 kg should be enough to secure the top prize.

However, before her participation in such an event, the situation for her was not ideal at all. She has competed just thrice since January but has also had issues with her wrist, shoulder and hip. The lack of practice and lingering effects of past injuries might distract Mirabai’s mind as she bids to become only the second Indian Weightlifter to win Olympic gold.

PV Sindhu (Badminton – Women’s Singles)

The two-time Olympic medalist (silver in 2016, bronze in 2021) could become India’s greatest ever Olympian if she medals again at the Paris Olympics. Sindhu loves a big occasion, and her winning rate of 2024 (62.5%) is very comparable to that during the build-up to her previous two Olympics.

Sindhu has made a promising return, but one worry is her habit of losing matches that she should have won, as seen in the Malaysia Masters and Singapore Open disappointments. She will need to overcome her tendency to choke under pressure and not let questionable calls from line judges affect her. However, considering Sindhu’s frequent appearances on some of the biggest stages in sports, this should not be a problem as she aims to add more medals to her collection.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

After winning bronze at Tokyo, they will be looking to better that achievement and win another medal at Paris. PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh lead an Indian Hockey team which has youth and experience in balance and several world class players among them.

In order for them to qualify for the knockouts, it will be important for them to win their first three group games against New Zealand, Argentina, and Ireland. The last two games against Belgium and Australia could go either way, and the team’s topsy-turvy form in the run-up to the Olympics will be a concern. However, if the Indian men’s hockey team can find their rhythm early on and capitalize on the creative process of players like Hardik Singh, they have a realistic shot at a podium finish.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing – Women’s 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics is set to compete in the 69 kg weight category, in Paris. A medal in 2024 Paris Olympics would mark her as India’s most successful Olympic boxer. Lovlina has seamlessly transitioned to the weight class securing bronze medals at the World Championship and Asian Games. She is now showcasing her potential in the ring.

Although Lovlina has shown improvements in power and speed since moving up a weight class she has only participated in one event this year where she lost two out of three matches at the Czechia Grand Prix. There are also whispers of a glute injury that may have limited her appearances. In Paris Lovlina will face competition, including China’s Li Qiang, whom she has faced before and lost to. The 25-year old’s ability to handle the pressure and perform on the biggest stage will be crucial for her success.

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling – Women’s 50kg)

The first Indian woman wrestler to earn three Olympic berths, Vinesh’s journey over the past two years has been roller-coaster. From leading protests demanding the resignation of the former Wrestling Federation of India President to recovering from a knee injury, she has faced numerous personal and professional battles.

Nevertheless, Vinesh is now in her best form ever and probably hungrier than she has ever been for an Olympic medal. Having reduced her weight to 50 kg, she will be facing a formidable field, including reigning world champion Yui Susaki and many other Olympians. As a result, Vinesh will enter her matches unseeded at the Olympics, not knowing her opponents until the night before, adding another layer of uncertainty. Yet whether Paris proves successful or not may depend on how well she can ignore stray thoughts and focus on what lies ahead.

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing – Women’s 52kg)

India’s most consistent boxer in this Olympic cycle, the two-time world champion has lost only two fights since 2022. Nikhat is a strong contender for medals due to her speed, combination punching, and experience sparring with top-level opponents like Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Nikhat’s first appearance at the Olympics may be her biggest concern. With high expectations, she will have to find a way to ignore any distractions and give her best inside the ring. Nonetheless, Nikhat’s capacity to cope with pressure and recent victories show that she could become an Olympic medalist in Paris.

Sift Kaur Samra (Shooting – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Among the Indian shooting team members, Sift Kaur Samra is among those that are highly likely to win medals as she is one of the youngest at only twenty-two years old. As explained by her Asian Games gold medal and world record holder for women’s 50m rifle three positions event, Sift can handle high stakes competitions.

Nevertheless, Indian shooters tend to flatter at the Olympics particularly in final rounds. This burden will certainly weigh heavily on Sift’s mind as her squad got record selection of 21 Olympic quotas this time around. In essence, whether Sift can remain calm while focusing on what needs to be done remains critical in this case.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – Badminton (Men’s Doubles)

India’s best hope for a first Olympic medal in badminton doubles lies with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the ex-world number one pair. Known as Sat-Chi, these two have always pushed their limits by emerging as foremost champions.

However, there is an ongoing shoulder injury affecting Satwik and the duo’s recent decline in form is a cause for concern. Having started the year strongly, they both exited early from the All England and Singapore Open and even withdrew their name from the Indonesia Open title defense. If they stay fit enough to compete fully again, then it will be important for Satwik to regain his momentum on top of that if he wants to reach his potential along with the rest of the Indian men’s doubles team who could break into Paris’ Olympic medal list.

Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling – Men’s 57kg)

The only male wrestler of India to qualify for the Paris Olympics is Asian champion Aman Sehrawat; he will carry Ravi Dahiya’s silver medal from Tokyo in his heart. Because of his tremendous endurance, blindingly fast footwork and attacking style many people regard him as among the greatest fighters in his weight category under consideration so far.

However, Aman may struggle with a lack of experience at this level (20 months only) alongside representing India alone among male wrestlers. But this young man must find some way to turn this pressure into positive energy and deliver on the biggest stage of his career so far.

Aditi Ashok (Golf – Women’s Individual)

Aditi Ashok is a professional golfer representing India who has been performing at her best throughout the recent years and barely missed winning bronze in Tokyo but will attempt to do better in Paris. The 25-year-old Aditi has played the best golf of her life, attaining 39th place in the world rankings which is the highest position she has ever achieved, as well as adding about ten yards to her driving distance.

Notwithstanding, when playing for India, she has proved able to raise her game as evidenced by her fourth-place finish at Tokyo and Asia Games silver medal winner of 2023. However, this ability can go awry during critical moments, for example, towards the end of Tokyo victory day and the Asian Games final. If she manages to overcome this barrier and delivers on time, then Aditi might make history bringing home an Olympic medal to India.

Conclusion

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be a test case for Indian sporting greatness with both experienced campaigners and promising debutants seeking to write new chapters in their country’s Olympic story. Although some people will have odds favoring them slightly more than others it should not be forgotten that the difference between medals here is very small meaning that anything can happen in Paris hence City of Lights. The next few months are crucial for finishing touches as Indian athletes prepare themselves for their date with destiny on one of biggest stages there is globally.