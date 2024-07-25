Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: When, Where and How to Watch it Live on TV and Mobile

- Advertisement -

India is entering 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024, starting on July 26 in France. Football, rugby sevens, handball, and archery will get underway with preliminary rounds before the Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024. Indian fans can get excited by knowing that the Paris Olympics 2024 will be live-streamed and telecast for free in India.

Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will feature in the ranking rounds on July 25. They’ll be joining five more individuals as a six-member team from India’s archery squad for the Paris Olympics 2024. India had a remarkable time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and clinched seven medals (1 gold, 2 silvers, 4 bronzes).

Neeraj Chopra created history after winning a gold in the men’s javelin throw, becoming India’s first Olympic medalist in athletics. This is India’s second individual gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting during the Beijing 2008 Games. In this field, Neeraj Chopra will hit the ground running in Paris as he looks to defend his current title of world champion and Asian Games champion.

Check Livestreaming Details of the Paris Olympics 2024 and its Opening Ceremony in India:

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live telecast in India?

The Paris Olympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India.

What time will the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Begin?

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on Sports 18 from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What date will the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony take place?

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday (July 26).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Olympics in India?

The Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.

