Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots

- Advertisement -

We are swiftly approaching the Paris Olympics 2024, set to commence on July 26th, with Indian athletes aiming for a stellar performance akin to the Tokyo Games. In Tokyo, India clinched seven medals, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s gold in javelin throw. Notably, India boasted its largest contingent ever, consisting of 124 athletes, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

In anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympics, India is anticipated to bolster its contingent with additional athletes and increase its medal count. Let’s examine the roster of Indian athletes who have secured qualification for the upcoming games in Paris.

Indian Athletes Qualified For Paris Olympics 2024

Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara (Men’s Recurve)

-- Advertisement --

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Kishore Kumar Jena (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

-- Advertisement --

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Parul Chaudary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Racewalk)

Akshdeep Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

-- Advertisement --

Ram Baboo (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Arshpreet Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Vikas Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Paramjeet Bisht (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Suraj Panwar (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Servin Sebastian (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

According to regulations, each nation is limited to three athletes per gender per event. While seven Indian athletes have qualified for the Men’s 20km Racewalk, only three will be selected. The final decision rests with the Athletics Federation of India.

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles)

HS Prannoy (Men’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles)

Boxing in Paris Olympics 2024

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 75kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)

Parveen Hooda (Women’s 57kg)

Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54kg)

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla (Individual Dressage)

Hockey

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan (Men’s ICLA 7)

Shooting in Paris Olympics 2024

Palak Gulia (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Esha Singh (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Manu Bhaker (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Rhythm Sangwan (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Mehuli Ghosh (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Tilottama Sen (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Sift Kaur Samra (Women’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Shriyanka Sadangi (Women’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Rajeshwari Kumari (Women’s Trap)

Raiza Dhillon (Women’s Skeet)

Sarabjot Simgh (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Varun Tomar (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Anish Bhanwala (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Vijayveer Sidhu (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Rudrankksh Patil (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Arjun Babuta (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Swapnil Kusale (Men’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Akhil Sheoran (Men’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men’s Trap)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men’s Skeet)

Table Tennis

Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team

Indian Women’s Table Tennis Team

The Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams have achieved Olympic qualification for the first time. Consequently, they will have the opportunity to include two additional players each in the Men’s and Women’s Singles categories.

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 49kg)

Wrestling in Paris Olympics 2024

Antim Panghal (Women’s 53kg)