Saturday, April 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeEventsParis Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots
-- Advertisement --

Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots

Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who've Booked Their Spots | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
2 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

We are swiftly approaching the Paris Olympics 2024, set to commence on July 26th, with Indian athletes aiming for a stellar performance akin to the Tokyo Games. In Tokyo, India clinched seven medals, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s gold in javelin throw. Notably, India boasted its largest contingent ever, consisting of 124 athletes, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

In anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympics, India is anticipated to bolster its contingent with additional athletes and increase its medal count. Let’s examine the roster of Indian athletes who have secured qualification for the upcoming games in Paris.

Indian Athletes Qualified For Paris Olympics 2024

Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara (Men’s Recurve)

-- Advertisement --

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Kishore Kumar Jena (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

-- Advertisement --

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Parul Chaudary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Racewalk)

Akshdeep Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

-- Advertisement --

Ram Baboo (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Arshpreet Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Vikas Singh (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Paramjeet Bisht (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Suraj Panwar (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

Servin Sebastian (Men’s 20km Racewalk)

According to regulations, each nation is limited to three athletes per gender per event. While seven Indian athletes have qualified for the Men’s 20km Racewalk, only three will be selected. The final decision rests with the Athletics Federation of India.

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles)

HS Prannoy (Men’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles)

Boxing in Paris Olympics 2024

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 75kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)

Parveen Hooda (Women’s 57kg)

Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54kg)

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla (Individual Dressage)

Hockey

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan (Men’s ICLA 7)

Shooting in Paris Olympics 2024

Palak Gulia (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Esha Singh (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Manu Bhaker (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Rhythm Sangwan (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Mehuli Ghosh (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Tilottama Sen (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Sift Kaur Samra (Women’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Shriyanka Sadangi (Women’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Rajeshwari Kumari (Women’s Trap)

Raiza Dhillon (Women’s Skeet)

Sarabjot Simgh (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Varun Tomar (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Anish Bhanwala (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Vijayveer Sidhu (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Rudrankksh Patil (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Arjun Babuta (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Swapnil Kusale (Men’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Akhil Sheoran (Men’s 50m Rifle 3P)

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men’s Trap)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men’s Skeet)

Table Tennis

Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team

Indian Women’s Table Tennis Team

The Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams have achieved Olympic qualification for the first time. Consequently, they will have the opportunity to include two additional players each in the Men’s and Women’s Singles categories.

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 49kg)

Wrestling in Paris Olympics 2024

Antim Panghal (Women’s 53kg)

Sports Products | KreedOnAlso Read | Sports Products to Boost Athlete’s Performance


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Archery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Couples: From the Ring to Romance

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Considеring thе dеmanding travеl schеdulе of WWE wrеstlеrs as thеy movе bеtwееn citiеs, it's not uncommon for thеm to...
News

Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles

Saiman Das -
Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal, Indian wrestlers aiming to secure spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a...
News

Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out

Saiman Das -
The Diamond League 2024 kicks off its season in Xiamen, marking the commencement of elite athletes preparing for Paris...
Badminton

Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Schedule: Indian Badminton Teams Serve Up Thrilling Openers on April 27!

Saiman Das -
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) unveiled the timetable for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, slated to take...
Archery

Archery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The Archery World Cup, an annual event among the world class archers who come to compete for the championship...
Cricket

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Supergiant's (LSG) will face off against Chennai...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019