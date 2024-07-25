Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Set to Challenge Welsh Teen; Sharath Kamal Takes on Kozul

- Advertisement -

Veteran Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal is set to begin his 2024 Paris Olympics journey against Slovenia’s Deni Kozul on July 27, while Manika Batra will compete against Welsh teenager Anna Hursey of Great Britain. Sharath Kamal, a Commonwealth Games champion, is leading a six-member Indian table tennis team and will be making his fifth Olympic appearance. This will be Manika’s third Olympic participation.

Seeded 18th, Manika became the first Indian woman to reach the round of 32 in singles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In other first-round matches, Harmeet Desai will play against Jordan’s Abo Yaman in men’s singles, while 25-year-old Sreeja Akula, seeded 16th, will face Sweden’s Christina Kallberg.

Manika, ranked 28th globally, is favored against her Welsh opponent, whereas Sreeja is expected to have a challenging match against Kallberg. Harmeet Desai will start in the preliminary round against Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan on July 27. If successful, he will face world number five Felix Lebrun of France in the first round.

In addition to Manika Batra and Sreeja, Archana Kamath will join the women’s team event, with Ayhika Mukherjee as the reserve player. The Paris Olympics will be the first time India competes in the team event; a category introduced at the 2008 Beijing Games.

