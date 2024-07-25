Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women’s Archery Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot

- Advertisement -

Indian women’s archery team confirmed a quarterfinal berth at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. In the ranking round, Ankita Bhakat was the best Indian archer who came up with her season-best performance of 666 points to be positioned 11th. Her other teammates, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari, finished 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Sihyeon Lim from South Korea created a new world record with an overall score of 694.

The women’s ranking round started at 1 pm IST. The total points that the Indian team fetched were 1983. South Korea tops the rankings with 2046 points, China has taken the second and Mexico the third position.

INDIA DESTINED TO FACE SOUTH KOREA 🇰🇷 The women team did fabulously well to ensure a bye and directly makes it to the Quarterfinal. A win for both South Korea and India will see them meet each other in Semis.#Archery #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/15YVlT7wGj — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 25, 2024

The Indian women’s team will face the winner of the France vs Netherlands match in the quarterfinals. The men’s team, featuring veterans Tarundeep Rain, Pravin Jadhav, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, will compete later in the evening.

The Olympics will officially start on Friday (July 26), but the archers have already started India’s campaign. This is the first time since the 2012 London Games that India has secured all six available spots. It will be interesting to see if these six participants can finally win an Olympic medal in archery for India.

The archery competition started on Thursday, July 25th, and will finish on August 4th. The ranking series would be followed by the session of Sunday, while the session of Tuesday would consist of men’s team competition.

The men’s and women’s individual knockout rounds will be held from July 30 to July 31, and August 1. The mixed team events will begin the following day on August 2, with the women’s and then the men’s medal events being held on August 3 and 4.

