Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Men’s Archery Team Advances to Quarterfinals, Dhiraj Bommadevara Secures 4th Position

- Advertisement -

The Indian archery campaign opened briskly at the Paris Olympics, thanks to the display that Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat were able to put in. The Indian men’s and women’s archery teams reached the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 directly after the ranking round, finishing in respective positions of third and fourth. Given the good display by both Dhiraj and Ankita as new faces, it has put India in a very strong position to again be at par for a medal chance at the Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

By finishing in the top four, teams avoid the Round of 16 to be played among those ranked 5th to 12th. The third-seeded men’s team will avoid the dominant Korean team in the next round. Now, both teams need just two more wins to secure Olympic medals.

🇮🇳🏹 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺! The Indian men's archery team secured direct qualification into the quarter-finals thanks to a superb 3rd-place finish in the overall men's team rankings. 🚨 India will face either Turkey or Colombia in the… pic.twitter.com/apz09yGZpJ — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 25, 2024

-- Advertisement --

Dhiraj, a World Cup bronze medalist who had also beaten Tokyo Olympics silver winner Mauro Nespoli in Antalya, finished fourth in the individual round as expected.

Ankita and Dhiraj, who excelled in the second half of their event, will seed fifth in the mixed team round of 16. The Indian mixed team finished fifth overall with 1347 points, with Dhiraj scoring 681 and Ankita 666 earlier in the day. The mixed team score combines the best individual scores from the men’s and women’s events.

The Indian men’s team made the quarterfinals by finishing third in the ranking round with 2013 points. Dhiraj was impressive with a fourth-place finish in the individual section, scoring 681 points. Competing in his fourth Olympics, Tarundeep Rai finished 14th with 674 points, while Pravin Jadhav ended 39th with 658 points.

-- Advertisement --

Woojin Kim won with a score of 688, and in second was Je Deok Kim with 682. Florian Unruh of Germany was third with 681 points.

Also Read | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain