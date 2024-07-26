Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Braced for Tough Bouts

- Advertisement -

The Indian Boxers at the Paris Olympics 2024 faces a challenging path to secure medals due to difficult draws for boxing event. The prestigious event kicks off in Paris on Saturday, with the boxing competitions taking place at the North Paris Arena.

In the draws, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will compete against Germany’s Maxi Klotzer in the women’s 50kg category round of 32. If Zareen advances to the round of 16, she will encounter the top-seeded Chinese Asian Games champion and 52kg world champion, Wu Yu. A victory over Wu would set up a match against Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksa, who defeated Zareen in the Asian Games semifinals.

For Lovlina Borgohain, the competition intensifies even further. Should she triumph over Qian, she would advance to the quarterfinals, where she might face either fifth-seeded Worlds silver medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia or fourth-seeded Moroccan world champion Khadija El-Mardi.

Former Worlds silver medalist Amit Panghal also has a tough road ahead in the men’s 51kg category. Although he received a first-round bye, he will face African Games champion Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the second round. Should Panghal overcome the Zambian, he will then meet Thailand’s Asian Games silver medalist Thitisan Panmot in the quarterfinals.

