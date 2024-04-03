Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Indian Athletes to Savor Specially Crafted Cuisine at Paris Olympics 2024

Image Source: Los Angeles Times
Despite facing setbacks from a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in September, Chanu demonstrated her resilience by successfully executing five clean lifts. Although her performance did not match her personal best records, the 29-year-old’s advancement suggests room for improvement leading up to the Games. Her upcoming participation in the Paris Olympics 2024 will mark her third Olympic appearance, where she will represent India as the sole weightlifter. Shiva Keshavan, the chief representative, disclosed that the Indian Olympics Association presented the Indian cuisine menu for the athletes during their meeting in Paris with the organizers.

This initiative aims to ensure that the athletes feel comfortable and familiar with the food, thus enhancing their performance as they compete against top contenders from different countries and strive to bring glory to their nations.

Indian athletes have traditionally been recommended to consume East and West Asian cuisines, a practice that hasn’t been a concern for them. However, this dietary regimen has often failed to meet their nutritional needs. Additionally, the report emphasizes that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will establish a more efficient communication channel for athletes to voice their concerns and lodge protests when necessary. Furthermore, athletes will be subject to stringent social media guidelines.

