Paris Olympics 2024: Harmeet Desai Set to Face Jordanian Opponent in Opening Match

Harmeet Desai, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Achanta Sharath Kamal have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 as Indian table tennis players. Harmeet Desai will meet Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan in the preliminary round, while Manika will face Anna Hursey of Great Britain. In the men’s singles, Sharath Kamal is to face Deni Kozul of Slovenia. Sreeja will start her campaign on July 28 against Christina Kallberg of Sweden.

The Indian paddlers are keen to show their skills and leave their mark on the global stage. Manika did make history in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when she reached the round of 32 in singles. Coming off a fine run at the World Championships last month, Sharath is keen to end his fifth Olympic appearance on a high note while leading the Indian table tennis team. Gnanasekaran Sathiyan will be the reserve player.

The 11th seeded women’s team will face Romania in the team event, while the men’s team meets the top-ranked China in the opening round. For the first time, India will participate in the Olympics in the team event.

