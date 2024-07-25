Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina vs. Morocco – A Strange Start to the Games

- Advertisement -

Argentina vs. Morocco: The 2024 Paris Olympics Games kicked off with controversy as Morocco defeated Argentina in their first Group B match in men’s football. Morocco secured a 2-1 victory against the 2008 gold medalists in a game that was disrupted by a fan invasion, causing it to be suspended and later resumed behind closed doors. The interruption lasted nearly two hours.

Argentina, one of the tournament favorites, initially performed well but was taken aback when Souifane Rahimi scored, giving Morocco a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Morocco extended their lead to 2-0 when Rahimi netted a second goal from a penalty in the 51st minute. Despite Argentina’s efforts to equalize, they fell short, even with 15 minutes of added stoppage time. The drama peaked in the 16th minute of stoppage time when Cristian Medina scored an equalizer for Argentina, making it 2-2. However, the match was thrown into chaos when Moroccan fans stormed the pitch, forcing the players to leave.

Despite the game being suspended rather than concluded, both teams were summoned to finish it after a two-hour delay. When play resumed, the referee reviewed the VAR screen and ruled an offside. With only three minutes remaining, Argentina struggled to score, resulting in a controversial upset in the tournament’s opening match.

Senior team captain and World Cup winner Lionel Messi was puzzled by the decision and posted a story using the word ‘insólito,’ a Spanish term meaning ‘unusual’ or ‘uncommon.’

