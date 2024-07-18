Thursday, July 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterParis Mayor Swims in Cleaned-Up River Seine Ahead of Olympics
-- Advertisement --

Paris Mayor Swims in Cleaned-Up River Seine Ahead of Olympics

Paris Mayor Swims in Cleaned-Up River Seine Ahead of Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: The Bridge
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a historic event in Paris, swimming has been officially permitted in the River Seine, which had been restricted since 1923. The river’s cleanup coincides with preparations for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, leading to the approval for swimming. Initially, athletes and residents of Paris were concerned about the river’s water quality and safety due to its previously murky conditions.

-- Advertisement --

Recent tests had shown issues with the water quality, raising concerns about its safety for swimmers. However, these concerns were alleviated when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, along with members of the Paris Olympic Committee, took a swim in the river Seine to demonstrate its safety.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

-- Advertisement --

Ensuring the river’s cleanliness is essential during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, especially with triathlon events set for July 30th, 31st, and August 5th, followed by a swimming marathon on August 8th and 9th, and the paratriathlon on September 1st and 2nd.

However, in the event of heavy rainfall during the games, officials might have to cancel the swimming segments of the triathlon to safeguard athletes from potential infections due to increased pollution levels in the river. Consequently, the marathon swimming events would be moved to a different location.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee
Next article
How Social Media is Transforming Sports Marketing and Fan Engagement in 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World: From Old Classics to Modern Marvels

Ranjeet Kumar -
In today’s era football stadiums have evolved far beyond simple grass fields and stands, transforming into grand coliseums in...
News

Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee

Saiman Das -
Deepa Malik, a Paralympian and the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, has been appointed...
News

Indian K9 Teams Set to Secure Paris Olympics from Terror Threats

Saiman Das -
Ten specially trained dogs from the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units have been deployed...
Cricket

Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams

Sumit Gupta -
High-scoring games have become a norm in T20 International cricket and teams are often crossing 200. This format is...
News

Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis

Saiman Das -
Sreeja Akula, seeded 16th, and Manika Batra, seeded 18th, are the top-seeded Indian players in the table tennis tournament...
News

AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Saiman Das -
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged government support "within...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019