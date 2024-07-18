Paris Mayor Swims in Cleaned-Up River Seine Ahead of Olympics

- Advertisement -

In a historic event in Paris, swimming has been officially permitted in the River Seine, which had been restricted since 1923. The river’s cleanup coincides with preparations for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, leading to the approval for swimming. Initially, athletes and residents of Paris were concerned about the river’s water quality and safety due to its previously murky conditions.

Recent tests had shown issues with the water quality, raising concerns about its safety for swimmers. However, these concerns were alleviated when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, along with members of the Paris Olympic Committee, took a swim in the river Seine to demonstrate its safety.

Ensuring the river’s cleanliness is essential during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, especially with triathlon events set for July 30th, 31st, and August 5th, followed by a swimming marathon on August 8th and 9th, and the paratriathlon on September 1st and 2nd.

However, in the event of heavy rainfall during the games, officials might have to cancel the swimming segments of the triathlon to safeguard athletes from potential infections due to increased pollution levels in the river. Consequently, the marathon swimming events would be moved to a different location.

