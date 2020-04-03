Pardeep Singh Weightlifter Biography, Age, Commonwealth Games,

From a government school in Manki, a small village in Jalandhar to Gold Coast in Australia, Pardeep Singh sure has had an exciting journey. When he was studying in a government school, little did he imagine the grand plans destiny had for him. He started training in weightlifting at the insistence of a teacher and after looking at his uncle, a weightlifter himself.

One of the upcoming champions in the Indian sports scenario, today, we discover his life story and celebrate his achievements.

Details Full Name Pardeep Singh Age 24 Sport Category Weightlifting Date of Birth 4 January 1995 Hometown Jandiala Patti Bari, Jalandhar Height 175 cm Weight 102 kg Coach Vijay Sharma

Pardeep Singh Biography

Journey

Pardeep Singh hails from Jandiala Manjki in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. He comes from very modest family background. Singh’s parents are farmers in Jandiala Manjki.

Pardeep’s journey in the world of weightlifting began when he was just 13 years old. It was his uncle, also a weightlifter, who motivated him. It was because of him that Pardeep took up weightlifting professionally.

His first glory came at the Commonwealth championships. He won the gold at the 2017 event with a total score of 342 (snatch – 147 and clean & jerk – 195).

The very next year, he continued his medal-winning journey with a silver at the CWG.

Pardeep Singh at 2018 Commonwealth Games



The first-ever Commonwealth Games experience can make even the best of athletes go nervous. But not Pardeep. The feisty weightlifter started with a bang and qualified for the finals with flying colours.

Pardeep came very close to golden glory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. However, he missed on the top hours and had to settle for silver. He tried to lift 211 kg, but wasn’t successful. He also tried 209, but the attempt was declared invalid as his elbow pressed out.

“I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but may be it wasn’t my day. Whatever happens is god’s wish. It was meant to be a silver for me, so I ended up with that.”

He also spoke about the reason he started pursuing weightlifting.

“If you ask me about motivation, there was none, I was just pushed into it by my family. Probably because my uncle was into it,” he told the Indian Express.

Pardeep lifted a total of 352 kg, which included 152 kg snatch and 200 kg clean & jerk. He fell short of 8 kg as Sanele Mao from Samoa lifted 360 kg (154 kg snatch and 206 kg clean & lift).

The silver medal is also a big achievement for Pardeep, who debuted at the Commonwealth Games then.

In May 2019, Pardeep won the bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in clean and jerk with 102 kg.

2020 National Championships

Pardeep Singh started the year 2020 with a bang by dishing out his personal best in the snatch event at the National Weightlifting Championships to win the men’s 102 kg gold.

Pardeep stamped his authority by lifting a personal best 151 kg in his 3rd snatch attempt followed by 195 kg in clean and jerk to make for a total of 346 kg.

“This is pre-competition tournament for him. We are testing him ahead of the Kazakhstan Asian Championships where his target would be to achieve 203kg,” the national coach Vijay Sharma said after the event.

Interesting Facts

Pardeep Singh is employed with the Indian Railways.

His longstanding national record was smashed by one of India’s talented young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga earlier in 2019. The 16-year-old lifted a total of 297 kg to break as many as 15 records overall, at Indian and Asian level.

Achievements of Pardeep Singh



Year Place Event Medal 2018 Gold Coast, Australia 105 kg Silver

Social Media

Weightlifter Pardeep Singh wins gold in Commonwealth Championships. He competed in the 109kg category, smashed the record in the clean and jerk event by lifting 202kgs pic.twitter.com/pldwDc9sqA — ddsportschannel (@ddsportschannel) July 13, 2019

Pardeep Singh won us a Silver medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games. May this podium finish be the beginning of a long career filled with more achievements. Congratulations, Pardeep. pic.twitter.com/BX51BW2WDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018

With inherent talent, young age, and a grounded attitude, the whole world is his oyster. We cannot wait to see Pradeep reach new heights of success and make the country really proud.