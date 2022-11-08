Para Shooting World Cup: India won Gold in P3 25m Pistol Mixed Team Event | Jakhar Clinched Bronze

- Advertisement -

India bagged two medals a gold and a bronze on the 2nd day of the 2022 World Shooting Para Sports (WPS) World Championship at Al Ain. India clinched gold in P3 Event – 25m Pistol Mixed SH1 event.

The trio, Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj, and Nihal Singh won the gold in the Team event whereas, in the individual event, Rahul Jakhar clinched the bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. Jakhar ended with 21 points while Jungnam finished with 28 points.

Indian para shooters begin with a bang 😍 2⃣ medals already in the bag on Day 2 of Al Ain 2022 WSPS World Championships 🔥 🥇 – TOPS Athletes Rahul, Nihal & Singhraj in P3 Mixed Team 25m Pistol SH1 🥉 – Rahul Jakhar in P3 Mixed Individual 25m Pistol SH1 Congratulations 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IylBHNwlZs — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 7, 2022

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

In the qualifying stage of the P3 25 Mixed Pistol SH1, Jahkar finished top with a score of 582 points and 12x (inner 10s), with Jungnam and Denysiuk second and third respectively with 577 and 575 points.

-- Advertisement --

Singhraj finished seventh with a score of 565 (10x) while Nihal Singh stood 8th after the qualifying round with the same number of points as they made it to the final.

Nihal Singh finished fourth with 20 points while Paralympic Games twin medals winner Singhraj ended 6th with a score of 13 points, in the final.

-- Advertisement --

In the P3 – Mixed Air Rifle Prone event, Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 and finished 19th in the qualifying round while Sidhartha Babu finished 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

Read More | Shooting Sports | All you need to know about the Sport

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport