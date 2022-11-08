Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Para Shooting World Cup: India won Gold in P3 25m Pistol Mixed Team Event | Jakhar Clinched Bronze

By Nidhi Singh
Para Shooting World Cup: India won Gold in P3 25m Pistol Mixed Team Event | Jakhar Clinched Bronze
Image Source- Twitter
India bagged two medals a gold and a bronze on the 2nd day of the 2022 World Shooting Para Sports (WPS) World Championship at Al Ain. India clinched gold in P3 Event – 25m Pistol Mixed SH1 event.

The trio, Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj, and Nihal Singh won the gold in the Team event whereas, in the individual event, Rahul Jakhar clinched the bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. Jakhar ended with 21 points while Jungnam finished with 28 points.

In the qualifying stage of the P3 25 Mixed Pistol SH1, Jahkar finished top with a score of 582 points and 12x (inner 10s), with Jungnam and Denysiuk second and third respectively with 577 and 575 points.

Singhraj finished seventh with a score of 565 (10x) while Nihal Singh stood 8th after the qualifying round with the same number of points as they made it to the final.

Nihal Singh finished fourth with 20 points while Paralympic Games twin medals winner Singhraj ended 6th with a score of 13 points, in the final.

In the P3 – Mixed Air Rifle Prone event, Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 and finished 19th in the qualifying round while Sidhartha Babu finished 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

Shooting Sports | All you need to know about the Sport

Nidhi Singh
