Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis emerged victorious in the 10m P6 air pistol mixed team event. The duo brought home the third gold medal for the nation at the ongoing World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France on Wednesday.

The triumphant performance of Narwal and Francis crushed the Chinese pair of Yang Chao and Min Li 17-11 in the title clash. Narwal (Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist) scored 138.7 in the final six shots.

Narwhal scored- consistent 10s and 9s

Francis scored- 9s, a few 8s, and 10s

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the champions

Proud of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning a Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at #Chateauroux2022. Congratulations to them for this special win. Best wishes for their upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/wIppsJyreK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Para Shooting WC: Events to watch Today

Today, Narwal, Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj, and Akash will be in action in P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

Other Medal Winners

Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched gold medals in rifle events on the first day. Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna also earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics and a gold medal in the mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event.13 Para shooters from India represented at this season-opening World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

