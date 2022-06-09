Friday, June 10, 2022
Para shooting WC 2022- The Duo, Manish Narwal & Rubina Franscis Cinched Gold in 10m P6 Event

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal duo won gold at PSWC-KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis emerged victorious in the 10m P6 air pistol mixed team event. The duo brought home the third gold medal for the nation at the ongoing World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France on Wednesday.

The triumphant performance of Narwal and Francis crushed the Chinese pair of Yang Chao and Min Li 17-11 in the title clash. Narwal (Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist) scored 138.7 in the final six shots.

  • Narwhal scored- consistent 10s and 9s
  • Francis scored- 9s, a few 8s, and 10s

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the champions

Para Shooting WC: Events to watch Today

Today, Narwal, Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj, and Akash will be in action in P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

Other Medal Winners

Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched gold medals in rifle events on the first day. Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna also earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics and a gold medal in the mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event.13 Para shooters from India represented at this season-opening World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

