Para-Powerlifting World Cup: Ashok and Paramjeet Kumar Earn Spots in 2024 Paralympic Powerlifting Event

Ashok Kumar and Paramjeet, who compete in para-powerlifting, earned silver medals at the Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt. This qualified them for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Ashok, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, secured his spot with a silver medal.

He lifted 192 kg and 196 kg, getting the silver despite a problem with his second lift.

Despite this setback, he managed to lift 196kg in his third attempt. Ashok is currently ranked 6th in the world, and his performance in Egypt boosts his chances of making it to the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

With his focus squarely on this esteemed occasion, Ashok radiates assurance and resolve, expressing.

Ashok Said That:

“To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para-athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realizing that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country.”

Parmjeet Kumar showed incredible strength and determination to win the silver medal in the 49 kg weight category at Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt. He lifted heavy weights of 160 kg and 166 kg in his first two tries, just missing out on gold. Gold went to Jordan’s Omar SH Qarada, and bronze to Muslim Al Sudani of Iraq.

Parmjeet’s excellent performance also secured him a spot in the Paris Paralympics, ranking 6th globally. He said he’s happy with his progress. Manpreet Kaur won bronze in the 41 kg category by lifting 86 kg, a big achievement for India.

