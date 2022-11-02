Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match | PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

PAK VS SA Dream11 Prediction: On Thursday (November 3), Pakistan will face South Africa in Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney. Pakistan is in sixth place in the points table, having won just one of three matches. In their previous match, the Babar Azam-led side defeated the Netherlands by six wickets while chasing a target of 92. The key players will be Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

South Africa leads Group 2 with two wins in three matches, with one match ending in a tie. In their most recent match, the Proteas were clinical in chasing down the objective of 134 and defeating India.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both PAK vs SA T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s PAK vs SA T20 match.

PAK vs SA ICC T20 World Cup – Match 36 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – PAK VS SA PAK VS SA Match Date Sunday, October 30th, 2022. PAK VS SA Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Sydney Cricket Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for PAK VS SA ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 36

Key Players in Form in PAK VS SA teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rillee Rossouw

Weather conditions in PAK VS SA ICC T20 World Cup match 36

-- Advertisement --

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

PAK VS SA T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

This pitch is an absolute wonderland for hitters. Both sides of the wicket have long boundaries. Because hitters can aim for long boundaries, spinners will enjoy their deliveries.

Toss factor in PAK VS SA T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

PAK vs SA head-to-head

Played: 21

Pakistan won: 11

South Africa won: 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rillee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for PAK in PAK vs SA T20 World Cup Match 36

Babar Azam(C), SH Khan, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi, Shan Masood, FK Zaman

Probable Playing XI for SA in PAK vs SA T20 World Cup Match 36

T Bavuma(C), Q de Kock, KA Maharaj, AK Markram, DA Miller, L Ngidi, A Nortje, WD Parnell, K Rabada, RR Rossouw, T Stubbs

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

PAK vs SA T20 2022 World Cup Match 36 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Md Rizwan, Quinton De Kock, Babar Azam, David Miller,Rilee Rossouw, Shadab Khan, Aiden Markram, Md Wasim Jr, Harris Rauf, Anrich Nortje,Kagiso Rabada.

PAK vs SA T20 2022 World Cup Match 36 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Mohammed Rizwan, Quinton De Kock Babar Azam, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (C), Shadab Khan, Aiden Markram, Mohammad Wasim, Harris Rauf (VC), Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Quinton de Kock: has already scored 110 runs in this competition, and he will be looking to build on that success in this game as well.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

David Miller: The swashbuckling batter batted brilliantly against India, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls to help the Proteas protect a much-needed victory.

Shan Masood: Masood top-scored for Pakistan in the showcase event and provides solid support in the middle order. He has accumulated 108 runs in three innings at an average of 54, with a high score of 52*.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 team

Hardik Pandya: Given his special skill set, Hardik Pandya may be India’s most crucial player. Despite his 148.5 bat strike rate, Hardik’s bowling ability will undoubtedly influence the outcome of this match.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Aiden Markram: Aiden is a solid batter in crunch time, with a 40.09 average in the relatively short format. He has 62 runs in two innings in this tournament, with 52 coming in his most recent outing against India.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Quinton De Kock

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Harris Khauf

Must picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Quinton De Kock

Rabada

Harris Khauf

Aiden Markram

Risky choices for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje

Keshav Maharaj

Who will win today’s PAK vs SA T20 World Cup match?

South Africa is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Pakistan.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport